hagan714 LB Mentallity

Join Date: Dec 2005 Posts: 14,041 Blog Entries: 53

2017 Draft Poinsettia Bowl Dec. 21

San Diego, Calif. 9 p.m. (ESPN)

BYU (8-4) vs. Wyoming (8-5)



Jamaal Williams RB BYU 6005 220 4.62? #21 rSr

Two legged bowling ball that only knows one direction, forward. Love the way he runs with attitude. Williams is an old school guy. 1,156 yards (5.6 YPC) and 11 touchdowns in just nine games. Most overlooked players in the nation? Third and short? He maybe the best back in the draft. One of the better blocking backs in the draft. Pass catching? Not asked to do much in BYU offense but when he does he appears to have the skill set. Possibilities of him being a 3 down back in the NFL is very good. Switch to FB at the NFL level?



Right now the brain trust at CBS has him as an UDFA which makes me giggle. Do not count on it. He looks to be faster than the times they list. If you take a day 3 flier on the kid or actual get him as an UDFA you would have a shot at claiming the steal of the draft trophy. Round 3/4/5



YouTube (Short URL) YouTube (Short URL)

Kai Nacua FS BYU 6005 208 4.59? #12 Sr

Not his greatest end to a year a safety would want but there is a history of some excellent instincts in this kid. Unlike some safeties who are purely center fielders he isnt afraid to initiate contact and provide support against the run.coaching changes? maybe but well worth scouting up further. 40 time? He is a vastly underrated talent in this years draft that has fallen through the cracks IMO. At the very least you get a special teams demon. Hard to believe is listed as an UDFA. Priority UDFA



Algernon Brown FB/HB BYU 6002 245 4.56 #24 rSr

BYUs feature running back. In 2016 turned FB and yet again a top priority FA. Raw



Harvey Langi ILB/FB 6015 249 4.77 #21 aSr

Raw good athlete, and he plays fast at his size.Has coverage issues Needs to improve his tackling but remeber he is a former RB



Taysom Hill QB BYU 6015 230 4.50 #7 Sr

multi injures but he is a freak speed and strength but throw from the pocket is an issue



Mike Davis CB/FS BYU 6015 190 4.54? CB/FS #15 Sr

Nick Kurtz. WR BYU 6052 210 4.57 #5 rSr

Travis Tuiloma DT BYU 6021 301 5.07 #91 rSr







Brian Hill RB Wyoming 6002 219 4.57 #5 Jr

Will he come out? He is flying under the radar for the most part. solid size and loaded with power. funny thing is Wyoming does not throw to him. He stay in to block a lot. Is recieving a hidden skill set? The few times they have he look pretty natural catching the ball. Sny ways if your looking for a work horse at RB look no further.



YouTube (Short URL) YouTube (Short URL)

Chase Roullier LOG Wyoming 6036 319 5.26 #73 rSr

Quick, agility, athleticism. He has some solid things to work with. he has made strides in pass protection each year

Outland Trophy Watch List.

No. 2 overall Pro Football Focus grade among guards in 2015.

No. 13 pass protection among guards in 2015.

Pro Football Focus ranks him as the No. 52 returning player in all of college football.



Tanner Gentry WR/KR Wyoming 6012 210 4.59 #4 Sr

Shows some promise and looks like he is creeping up the media boards.



Jacob Hollister TE Wyoming 6035 239 4.77 #99 4.77

He is a very good all-around college TE Poinsettia BowlSan Diego, Calif. 9 p.m. (ESPN)BYU (8-4) vs. Wyoming (8-5)Two legged bowling ball that only knows one direction, forward. Love the way he runs with attitude. Williams is an old school guy. 1,156 yards (5.6 YPC) and 11 touchdowns in just nine games. Most overlooked players in the nation? Third and short? He maybe the best back in the draft. One of the better blocking backs in the draft. Pass catching? Not asked to do much in BYU offense but when he does he appears to have the skill set. Possibilities of him being a 3 down back in the NFL is very good. Switch to FB at the NFL level?Right now the brain trust at CBS has him as an UDFA which makes me giggle. Do not count on it. He looks to be faster than the times they list. If you take a day 3 flier on the kid or actual get him as an UDFA you would have a shot at claiming the steal of the draft trophy. Round 3/4/5Not his greatest end to a year a safety would want but there is a history of some excellent instincts in this kid. Unlike some safeties who are purely center fielders he isnt afraid to initiate contact and provide support against the run.coaching changes? maybe but well worth scouting up further. 40 time? He is a vastly underrated talent in this years draft that has fallen through the cracks IMO. At the very least you get a special teams demon. Hard to believe is listed as an UDFA. Priority UDFABYUs feature running back. In 2016 turned FB and yet again a top priority FA. RawRaw good athlete, and he plays fast at his size.Has coverage issues Needs to improve his tackling but remeber he is a former RBmulti injures but he is a freak speed and strength but throw from the pocket is an issueWill he come out? He is flying under the radar for the most part. solid size and loaded with power. funny thing is Wyoming does not throw to him. He stay in to block a lot. Is recieving a hidden skill set? The few times they have he look pretty natural catching the ball. Sny ways if your looking for a work horse at RB look no further.Quick, agility, athleticism. He has some solid things to work with. he has made strides in pass protection each yearOutland Trophy Watch List.No. 2 overall Pro Football Focus grade among guards in 2015.No. 13 pass protection among guards in 2015.Pro Football Focus ranks him as the No. 52 returning player in all of college football.Shows some promise and looks like he is creeping up the media boards.He is a very good all-around college TE K Major likes this.