2017 Draft Famous Idaho Potato Dec. 22 Famous Idaho Potato

Boise, Idaho 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Idaho (8-4) vs. Colorado State (7-5)



Yee Haw punter on display

He is a good one all joking aside.

So those thinking cap cut time for Thomas Morstead should watch this kid.

To be honest I have not watched a complete game from either of these teams so this will be a kill two birds with one stone for me if I do not switch channels actually could turn into a good game.



Austin Rehkow, P/K, Idaho, 6’3″, 208, #5

He is a special teams weapon One of the best punters in the nation

Career Accuracy downed 77 punts inside the 20 yard line

Career 46.3 yards per punt average (NCAA record).

Proficient enough to be a backup kicker to boot.



I want to see two of the nation’s more productive tweener tight ends in the country too



Trent "Buck" Cowan TE/H-backs/FB Idaho 6031 230 4.67 #13 Sr

Mackey Award Watch List, built more like an H-back. athletic grabs and is effective as a blocker.



Deon Watson TE/WR/H-Back Idaho 6032 221 4.68 #3 rSr

Stand up slight-of-frame tweener at TE



Other Players

Mason Woods, RG, Idaho, 6’9″, 320, #67

Callen Hightower, WR, Idaho, 5’10”, 180, #6

Calvin White, LT, Idaho, 6’5″, 298, #63

Steven Matlock, C, Idaho, 6’2″, 272, #61

Tueni Lupeamanu, DT, Idaho, 6’1″, 305, #44

Kaden Elliss OLB Idaho 6025 216 #3 rSo

Jayshawn Jordan CB/KR Idaho 5085 190 4.46 #4 rSr

Jordan Grabski DB Ques Thurs

Dorian Clark DB Ques Thurs



Kevin Davis, LB, Colorado State, 6’3″, 240, #33

inconsistent do-it-all linebacker. quick, good in pass coverage and not bad at rushing the passer, UDFA?



Nick Stevens (JR), QB, Colorado State, 6’3, 200, #7

He is a very good athlete, strong arm to rifle the ball into tight spots.

Touch passes? Nope

Check down? Nope

Calm decisions maker? Nope



Other Players

Hayden Hunt, P, Colorado State, 6’0, 209, #49

Nick Callender, LT, Colorado State, 6’5″, 325, #76

Fred Zerblis, RG, Colorado State, 6’2″, 305, #54

