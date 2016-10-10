|
this is a discussion within the College Community Forum; Famous Idaho Potato Boise, Idaho 7 p.m. (ESPN) Idaho (8-4) vs. Colorado State (7-5) Yee Haw punter on display He is a good one all joking aside. So those thinking cap cut time for Thomas Morstead should watch this kid. ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|12-22-2016, 08:34 AM
|#1
|
LB Mentallity
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 14,044
Blog Entries: 53
|
2017 Draft Famous Idaho Potato Dec. 22
Famous Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Idaho (8-4) vs. Colorado State (7-5)
Yee Haw punter on display
He is a good one all joking aside.
So those thinking cap cut time for Thomas Morstead should watch this kid.
To be honest I have not watched a complete game from either of these teams so this will be a kill two birds with one stone for me if I do not switch channels actually could turn into a good game.
Austin Rehkow, P/K, Idaho, 6’3″, 208, #5
He is a special teams weapon One of the best punters in the nation
Career Accuracy downed 77 punts inside the 20 yard line
Career 46.3 yards per punt average (NCAA record).
Proficient enough to be a backup kicker to boot.
I want to see two of the nation’s more productive tweener tight ends in the country too
Trent "Buck" Cowan TE/H-backs/FB Idaho 6031 230 4.67 #13 Sr
Mackey Award Watch List, built more like an H-back. athletic grabs and is effective as a blocker.
Deon Watson TE/WR/H-Back Idaho 6032 221 4.68 #3 rSr
Stand up slight-of-frame tweener at TE
Other Players
Mason Woods, RG, Idaho, 6’9″, 320, #67
Callen Hightower, WR, Idaho, 5’10”, 180, #6
Calvin White, LT, Idaho, 6’5″, 298, #63
Steven Matlock, C, Idaho, 6’2″, 272, #61
Tueni Lupeamanu, DT, Idaho, 6’1″, 305, #44
Kaden Elliss OLB Idaho 6025 216 #3 rSo
Jayshawn Jordan CB/KR Idaho 5085 190 4.46 #4 rSr
Jordan Grabski DB Ques Thurs
Dorian Clark DB Ques Thurs
Kevin Davis, LB, Colorado State, 6’3″, 240, #33
inconsistent do-it-all linebacker. quick, good in pass coverage and not bad at rushing the passer, UDFA?
Nick Stevens (JR), QB, Colorado State, 6’3, 200, #7
He is a very good athlete, strong arm to rifle the ball into tight spots.
Touch passes? Nope
Check down? Nope
Calm decisions maker? Nope
Other Players
Hayden Hunt, P, Colorado State, 6’0, 209, #49
Nick Callender, LT, Colorado State, 6’5″, 325, #76
Fred Zerblis, RG, Colorado State, 6’2″, 305, #54
Michael Gallup WR Colorado State 6-3, 205 Jr
|
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
Last edited by hagan714; 12-22-2016 at 08:46 AM..
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|