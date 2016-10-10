Beastmode 1000 Posts +

Join Date: Jul 2010 Posts: 4,125

LSU #1: Total Active NFL Players: 38 Total Active NFL Players: 38

Notables:

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Peterson

Tyrann Mathieu

Beckham played for three seasons at LSU, finishing with 143 career receptions for 2,340 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a third-team All-American selection in 2013 and won the Paul Hornung award as the nation's most versatile player. He had two punt return touchdowns during his college career. Beckham was chosen in the first round by the Giants in 2014 and went on to win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Peterson had a decorated three-year career at LSU, finishing with 135 total tackles and seven interceptions.







He was a unanimous All-American in 2010 and won the Thorpe Award and Bednarik Award. He was taken by the Cardinals with the fifth pick in the 2011 draft and has made four Pro Bowls.





Mathieu played two seasons for the Tigers in 2010 and 2011 and received plenty of accolades. He was a consensus All-American in 2011 and was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He won the Bednarik Award as the nation's best defensive player and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting. Mathieu was dismissed from the team before the 2012 season after multiple drug test failures.







Despite this, he was taken in the third round of the 2013 draft by the Cardinals. In two seasons, he's appeared in 26 games and made 105 total tackles with three interceptions.





Other notable players: Morris Claiborne, Rueben Randle and Eric Reid. K Major likes this.