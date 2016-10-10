hagan714 LB Mentallity

2017 Draft Bowl Week Dec. 23 Dec. 23

Popeyes Bahamas Bowl:

Nassau, Bahamas 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Old Dominion (9-3) vs. Eastern Michigan (7-5)



Zach Pascal WR Old Dominion 6015 214 4.47 #6 rSr

good-sized target with decent hands who has performed well against upper-tier competition,



Pat O'Connor DE Eastern Michigan 6041 270 4.92 #52 sSr

OT to DE strong hands, good length, high effort, aggressively quick disruptor. and some natural bend to win the corner



Cole Gardner OT Eastern Michigan 6046 295 5.02 #75 rSr

former tight end who blossomed into a inexperienced but reliable tackle.



Armed Forces

Fort Worth, Texas 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Navy (9-3) vs. Louisiana Tech (8-5)



Carlos Henderson WR Louisiana Tech 5106 191 4.52 #1 rJr

Another mighty mouse in the draft with solid all around skill and attitude kick returner But only one season as an elite producer



Trent Taylor WR Trent Taylor 5075 178 4.52 #5 Sr

undersized, but Taylor has been one of the most productive pass-catchers in all of college



Xavier Woods SS Louisiana Tech 5105 219 4.58 #7 Sr

transitioned to cornerback from safety. Versatile consistent above-average cover skills, excellent against the run and athletic. needs to smooth out some rough edges in his game, need work in man-to-man coverage, especially in press and in the slot. but he should make an instant impact on special teams



Ryan Higgins QB Louisiana Tech 6012 207 4.78 #14 rSr

long shot talented but relatively inexperienced quarterback



Dollar General

Mobile, Ala. 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Ohio (8-5) vs. Troy (9-3)



Antonio Garcia OT Troy 6055 302 5.05 #53 rSr

two-time All-Sun Belt selection, big, agile and routinely neutralizes speedy edge rushers, traits that will likely earn him a third-day selection



Tarell Basham DE Ohio 6035 262 4.84 #93 Sr

43 DE Power, quick, great motor, sure tackler, uses leverage well and sets the edge effectively. needs work on pass rushing repertoire, get-off but still intriguing



Blair Brown ILB Ohio 5111 240 4.74 #33 rSr

A thumper that like so many other is a side line to side line player. Hustle baby hustle. lightning-quick gap-filler



Rashad Dillard DE Troy 6022 255 4.87 #7 rSr

Speed off the edge is his moneymaker



