12-23-2016, 08:45 AM
|#1
|
LB Mentallity
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 14,053
Blog Entries: 53
|
2017 Draft Bowl Week Dec. 23
Dec. 23
Popeyes Bahamas Bowl:
Nassau, Bahamas 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Old Dominion (9-3) vs. Eastern Michigan (7-5)
Zach Pascal WR Old Dominion 6015 214 4.47 #6 rSr
good-sized target with decent hands who has performed well against upper-tier competition,
Pat O'Connor DE Eastern Michigan 6041 270 4.92 #52 sSr
OT to DE strong hands, good length, high effort, aggressively quick disruptor. and some natural bend to win the corner
Cole Gardner OT Eastern Michigan 6046 295 5.02 #75 rSr
former tight end who blossomed into a inexperienced but reliable tackle.
Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Navy (9-3) vs. Louisiana Tech (8-5)
Carlos Henderson WR Louisiana Tech 5106 191 4.52 #1 rJr
Another mighty mouse in the draft with solid all around skill and attitude kick returner But only one season as an elite producer
Trent Taylor WR Trent Taylor 5075 178 4.52 #5 Sr
undersized, but Taylor has been one of the most productive pass-catchers in all of college
Xavier Woods SS Louisiana Tech 5105 219 4.58 #7 Sr
transitioned to cornerback from safety. Versatile consistent above-average cover skills, excellent against the run and athletic. needs to smooth out some rough edges in his game, need work in man-to-man coverage, especially in press and in the slot. but he should make an instant impact on special teams
Ryan Higgins QB Louisiana Tech 6012 207 4.78 #14 rSr
long shot talented but relatively inexperienced quarterback
Dollar General
Mobile, Ala. 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Ohio (8-5) vs. Troy (9-3)
Antonio Garcia OT Troy 6055 302 5.05 #53 rSr
two-time All-Sun Belt selection, big, agile and routinely neutralizes speedy edge rushers, traits that will likely earn him a third-day selection
Tarell Basham DE Ohio 6035 262 4.84 #93 Sr
43 DE Power, quick, great motor, sure tackler, uses leverage well and sets the edge effectively. needs work on pass rushing repertoire, get-off but still intriguing
Blair Brown ILB Ohio 5111 240 4.74 #33 rSr
A thumper that like so many other is a side line to side line player. Hustle baby hustle. lightning-quick gap-filler
Rashad Dillard DE Troy 6022 255 4.87 #7 rSr
Speed off the edge is his moneymaker
Merry Christmas to all
|
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
Last edited by hagan714; 12-23-2016 at 07:03 PM..
