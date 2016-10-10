You are subscribed to this thread 2017 Draft Bowl Week Dec 26

hagan714 LB Mentallity

St. Petersburg Bowl

St. Petersburg, Fla. 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Miami (Ohio) (6-6) vs. Mississippi State (5-7)



Fred Ross WR Mississippi State 6005 207 4.58 #8 Sr

good enough receiver. Solid in just about every phase of rote running. Solid hands and field awareness. He looked at times looked unstoppable in 2015. Then a groin injury slowed him up and Drek left to go to the NFL. So judging how good he can be is hard to judge. Right now I think he ranked due to his play in 2015 vs 2016.



Johnathan Calvin DE Mississippi State 6025 263 4.80 #93 Sr

Interesting prospect. He seems to have a solid skill set and is disruptive. I have not studied the kid enough to judge but he is one I will watch closely Quicker than fast?



Richie Brown LB Mississippi State 6015 245 4.79 #39 rSr

instincts, awareness and ball skills all seem to be there at the second level. Racked up a ton of tackles in 2015 but kinda had a down year this. He is an all-star linebacker in the SEC that is flying under the radar.



A.J. Jefferson, DE Mississippi State 6025 277 4.92 #47 Sr.

An unsung hero of the defense. Athletic enough to be an outside pass rusher and tough enough to move inside against the run.



Kivon Coman FS Mississippi State 6016 196 4.57 #11 Sr.

a tall, rangy player that is not affraid to hit. academic all-star leader



Jamaal Clayborn C/OG Mississippi State 6035 315 5.36 #60 Sr.

Versatile Moved from guard to center and did a decent job. OG. He checks my favorite 3 boxes for OL, big, nasty and attitude / finishes blocks off.



Nick Fitzgerald QB Mississippi State 6042 227 4.68 #7 rSo

A player that either refects the state od QB in this year draft of one of the most over looked players in college. No one seems to see this kid has taken the SEC by storm

He leads the SEC in total offense (3,530 yards) and rushing touchdowns (14). Can not wait to see what 2017 brings.



Collin Buchanan OT College: Miami (OHIO) 6045 329 5.33 #72 Sr

He is a big boy that may hold up at RT but IMO he will have to slide inside to OG at the next level. At OG he appears to have enough to work with to find a way onto the feild with some grooming.on a PS



Heath Harding CB MIAMI (OHIO) 5095 185 4.50 #24 rJr

Here is a mighty mouse that should return to school next year. In a year filled with mighty mice he is kinda lost in the mix. He is a solid in your face shut down type of player. Solid in just about every phase of his game.





Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit, Mich. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Boston College (6-6) vs. Maryland (6-6)



Harold Landry DE/OLB Boston College 6026 250 4.78 #7 Jr

Whats not to like. A poor mans Derek Barnett. Compact and distributive in all phases of he game and still getting better. The hype is well justified. Kind of a one year wonder. No one expected the kind of season he had. He might be getting a bit over hyped by the national media scouts



Matt Milano OLB Boston College 6002 221 4.59 #28 Sr

Sleeper? Damn Steal? Favorite mighty mouse candidate

One of my favs to watch in all of college football. This guy is a beast. He has instant fan favorite written all over his game. His ticket is all but guaranteed to the NFL via special teams play. Aggressive run and chase type high-motored linebacker. Sideline-to-sideline with good quickness, agility, change of direction skills, good short area quickness with nice lateral movement side-stepping the trash or good hand technique in stacking and shedding blockers The strength in taking on blockers straight on . Excellent tackling technique. Good coverage skills with nice hip flexibility and ball skills, and is a great blitzer. Displays a high football IQ. Tremendous instincts and awareness.



John Johnson,FS/SS/CB Boston College 6002 202 4.54 #9 Sr

Not sure what to make of this kid. Bounced all around the secondary since he arrived and it appears his head is still swimming. Athleticism is there but the kid appears lost at times and forgetting what position he is playing back there.



Connor Strachan ILB Boston College 603 237 4.76 #13 Jr

Pure thumper.



Patrick Towles QB Boston College 6043 252 4.82 #8 rSr

What a physical specimen. Looks to have all the tools till he throws to some one. sporadic accuracy. Scrambles at a drop of a dime. If he can learn to hang in the pocket and step up you might have something to work with. Then again not being able to hit the side of barn is a big issue,



others

FB Bobby Wolford, No. 36, 6'2" - 248 lbs., 4.87

OT/OG Jim Cashman, No. 72, 6'7" - 302 lbs., 5.17

OG/OT Jimmy Lowery, No. 74, 6'4" - 290 lbs., 5.20

DE Kevin Kabalen, No. 93, 6'2" - 260 lbs., 4.90

DT Truman Gutapfel, No. 97, 6'3" - 288 lbs., 5.03

ILB Mike Strizak, No. 30, 6'2" - 239 lbs., 4.69



Wes Brown RB Maryland 6000 217 4.59 #5 rSr

William Likely CB Maryland 5071 175 4.46 #4 Sr





Independence

Shreveport, La. 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Vanderbilt (6-6) vs. NC State (6-6)



Zach Cunningham MLB/OLB Vanderbilt 6032 230 4.74 #41 rJr

Versatile to play every linebacker position.Wether plugging the middle, rush the passer from inside or the edge and chase down receivers there is not a better 43 LB in the draft and probably one of the best to come out in years. 43 LB do not get drafted in the first round often. If I was to pick at a flaw it would be the need for some work against quicker tight ends



Trent Sherfield WR Vanderbilt 6006 199 #10 Jr

He was hoping for better quarterback play but that did not happen. He runs excellent routes with great short area movement to create separation, solid initially burst off the snap and in and out of cuts.He has good field awareness, great footwork on the side lines,



Adam Butler DT/DE Vanderbilt 6041 300 5.16 #69 rSr

Under the radar? Big body.strength quick and good hands. Very good character off the field and good special teams impact. Occasion over-lunge too much on some rush attempts, getting off balance



Ralph Webb RB Vanderbilt 5096 200 4.53 #26 rJr

workhorse back. produce out on the edge, up the middle, and as a very reliable receiver out of the backfield



Torren McGaster CB Vanderbilt 5112 200 4.56 #5 rSr

Interesting? Impressive physicality. big nickel / 3rd safety role



Matthew Dayes RB N.C. State 5085 203 4.47 #21 Sr

He isn't physically imposing and rarely runs over defenders but he can do everything else, including pass-blocking and receiving out of the back field, smooth runner, some power, dual-threat receiver out of the backfield,



Bradley Chubb SDE N.C. State 6031 276 4.86 #9 Jr

Sneaky steal? makes plays behind the line constantly but also holds his against the run. All despite being slightly out of position in the Wolfpacks 3-4 alignment. A true 43 DE/DT? That might means he could go much lower than he should in the draft. Steal? possible if moving to 43 would only help him and not expose him.



Jack Tocho CB N.C. State 5116 200 4.53 #29 Sr

Interesting? Tocho is big enough, can run with almost anyone and isn't afraid to throw his body around.. Big bowl game and a solid off season he has shot at climbing the draft boards.



Josh Jones FS/SS N.C. State 6020 215 4.62? #11 rJr

LB stuck at SS due to the lack of bulk not lack of skills. If he comes out he is banking on the combine big time and from what I have seen it might just pay off.



Tony Adams, RG, NC State, 6011 315 5.32 #50 Junior

yet another mighty mouse