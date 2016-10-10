hagan714 LB Mentallity

2017 Draft Bowl Week Dec. 28 Texas Bowl

Houston, Texas 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas A&M (8-4) vs. Kansas State (8-4)



Myles Garrett WDE Texas A&M 6045 262 4.57 #15 Jr.

That frame and strength make it easy for Garrett to bully offensive linemen, but he also has the speed off of the edge. Garrett hasnt had to rely on his technique, so theres even more room for him to grow? Cieling is how high? Next Von Miller but stronger and bigger?



Justin Evans FS/CB Texas A&M 6001 195 4.52 #14 JR

One of the hardest hitters in college football. read/react reflexes, athletic range and play speed, reliable tackler, body control and ball skills. Does peek into the backfield and gets caught.



Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M 6052 260 4.78 #10 Sr

Has quietly been one of the most productive defensive linemen in college football over the past three years. Now the media scouts say "inconsistent in pass-rush production" say what? Lined up opposite of the next coming of Von Miller? Seriously looking for something? When Garrett was out for a few games his stat sheets started to fill up. What worries me is his continous shoulder injury history.



Avery Gennesy OT/OG Texas A&M 6045 305 5.08 #65

Under the radar Very solid football player. He can run, pull, athletic, long arms, good football IQ. consistency. run blocker needs some work.



Josh Reynolds WR Texas A&M 6031 193 4.52 Sr #11

Under the radar - Steady Eddie of the WR corp. and thank god. A typical long, gliding track athlete with acceleration. Explosive twitch? Nah Natural pass catcher? Yep. Quick sure handed catches away from the body looks smooth and effortless. What impresses me the most is the way he can chase down a pass in stride. lacks nuance as a receiver right now, he is bean pole that needs to bulk up. But he is showing desire and will each and every year. gotta count for some thing.



Shaan Washington OLB Texas A&M 6026 240 4.82 #33 Sr

vastly improved big and athletic with instincts. Aggies' top tackler



Ricky Seals-Jones WR Texas A&M 6045 240 4.59 rJr # 9

Classic, boom-or-bust pick? big-strong hands length/leaping ability wide catch radius shifty and agile enough. It is all there but injuries and inconsistency have plagued him.



Trevor Knight QB Texas A&M 6002 205 4.76 #8 rSr

An interesting Russell Wilson type of prospect - Of all QB in the draft no one took the beating this kid did. Knocked out in Nov with a shoulder injury. Strong Arm, Above-average Mobility and Speed, Intelligence and Fundamentals. Biggest knock Inconsistent Accuracy



Hardreck Walker DT Texas A&M 6015 290 5.08 #98 Sr

does a lot of good work inside.



Erik McCoy OC Texas A&M 6032 305 # 64 rFr

Lone bright spot on OL. Pass Blocking is his forte as one would expect. Actually ranks out as the #i OC in pass blocking. Also has been above average in pulling skills. But like any A&M OL he needs Run blocking work but being a rFr means he has time



Armani Watts FS/SS Texas A&M 5110 200 4.54 #23 Jr

He will return for 2017 after the knee injury. Smart move if he does not reinjury it. This guy is a football player.- huge clutch plays, instincts and a hard hitter.



*Speedy Noil WR/KR Texas A&M 5111 200 4.36 #2 Jr

Interesting size/speed ratio. Unlike most speed freaks in the draft this kid has some height and bulk to him But continuous off the issues suspended for marijuana possession, reasons unknown, driving without a license



Jordan Willis DE/OLB Kansas St 6041 250 4.67 #75 Sr

Under the radar steal? Best one trick pony? Explosion and size off the edge. It appears to be all here: athleticism length strength, hands use, awareness and football instincts. How high is the ceiling?



Dante Barnett, SS Kansas State 6002 193 4.67 #22 rSr

Play maker in the back end. excellent range, sound awareness, good ball skills, burst with explosive closing speed, and a force in run support. Issue is Bulk for the most part. slight, tough-minded defender only last so long in the NFL.



Will Geary DT Kansas State 5116 297 #60 Jr

Another mighty mouse - strong with a good first step and great hand fighting skills.



Deante Burton WR Kansas State 6021 205 4.59 #6 rSr

Will Davis OLB Kansas State 6002 224 4.67 #35 rSr

Charmeachealle Moore ILB Kansas State 6001 221 4.72 #52 rSr

Alex Barnes RB Kansas State 6010 226 4.59 #34 rFr

Kendall Adams FS Kansas State 6010 213 4.64 #21 rSo





Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y. 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Pittsburgh (8-4) vs. Northwestern (6-6)



Dorian Johnson OG/OT Pittsburgh 6045 300 5.20 #53

should make immediate impac. high energy offensive guard but can be pushed back into the pocket. He has enough athleticism to play the position but he does have body control issues. a rock in Pitts offensive line, starting 35 straight games at left guard.



Adam Bisnowaty OT Pittsburgh 6052 300 5.16 #69 rSr

good hands, strength and technique. truly dreadful in space and second level effort lacking.size of an OT but the skill set of a OG Can he move to RT or OG? Do not asked him to pull much. So LG looks to be his home. upside isnt there but the floor on his talent isnt that bad either.



James Conner RB/FB Pittsburgh 6015 240 4.67 #24 rJr

Ultimate Fighter. After beating cancer and a torn MCL in 2015 only to bounce back and still grain yet another 1,000-yard rushing season. ACC record in total and rushing touchdowns. Pounds the rock between the tackles as good as any and has enough speed and quickness to win in the open field. Mentally and physically as tough as they come



Nathan Peterman QB Pittsburgh 6021 225 4.93 #4 rSr

Under the radar transferred from Tennessee. he has the skill set to eventually become a starting quarterback but has lot of work to do. Stands in the pocket and deliver multiple throws, even with serious amounts of pressure.he can extend plays with his feet and trusts his arm to deliver a great pass down field. (19TDs to four INTs). Thats not bad considering hes only thrown for 2,114 yards on the 2016 season in Pitt's running a pro-style offense



Ejuan Price OLB Pittsburgh 5111 250 4.79 #5 rSr

late round steal? athleticism, power, quickness and determination. He has a nice combination of pass rush moves and seamlessly transitions between them. But as with most speed rushers he gets too far outside trying to beat the blocker losing gap responsibility and opening up enormous rushing lanes. The one thing you can not coach is the knack for making big plays in big moments.



Anthony Walker Jr. ILB Northwestern 6005 235 4.63 #18 rJr

raw athletic an impact blitzer. attacks gaps, quick burst, effective shoulder dip and swim move. relying on his speed or agility to avoid blockers or a simple bull rush. pass coverage ball-skills developed while playing wide receiver and safety. Too often relying on his speed or agility to avoid blockers he gets stuck on blocks, pinned inside especially vs. bigger bodies near the line of scrimmage. Walker appears quicker than fast, getting beat to the edge by speedier backs and surrendering receptions to receivers crossing in front of him.



Austin Carr WR Northwestern 6010 195 4.56 #80 rSr

Best.slot WR? compelling. Clayton Thorson favorite target and to br honest Carr makes Thorson look good. Defenses know this and have had little luck stopping it. intermediate and deep routes are his bread butter. underneath is a work in progress.Solid route tree natural hands reliable pass-catcher what more do you look for in mag round walked-on Biletnikoff Award finalist.



Godwin Igwebuik FS Northwestern 5116 200 4.57 #16 rJr

Intriguing size/speed NFL prospect with solid tackling and ball hawking skills. Sky high potiental seems to be the catch phrase he is tagged with.



Justin Jackson RB Northwestern 5106 190 4.52 #21 Jr

Workhorse. Unbelievable instincts and impressive vision. Solid recievibg skills out of the back field. Not a bad blocker either. He is a 30+ touches a game guy

2014 245 Rush 1,187 yds 10 TD - Reciving 22 Rec 201 yds 1 TD

2015 312 Rush 1,418 yds 5 TD - Reciving 21 Rec 162 yds 0 TD

2016 266 Rush 1,300 yds 12 TD - Reciving 33 Rec 210 yds 0 TD

Total 899 plays 4478 yds avg 5.0 TD 28

Yes this kid has earned my respect the hard way. All at NW to boot



Mike McHugh WR Northwestern 6021 200 4.57 #6 rSr



Russell Athletic Bowl

Orlando, Fla. 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

West Virginia (10-2) vs. Miami (Fla.) (8-4)



Rasul Douglas CB West Virginia:6012 208 4.56 #13 rSr

Intriguing size/speed NFL prospect and the production despite playing in the funky 3-3-5 scheme. Means he has to cover longer than most CB dur to the lack of pressure. The frame and athleticism, willing to make contact as a tackler Can easily be converted to safety?



Tyler Orlosky C West Virginia 6035 310 5.29

Starting center in WV spread offense for 4 years. intelligence and mentality are his strongest traits. But lacks explosive and hip stiffness resulting in him being a speed kill. skill set which allows him to get to the edges on screens and sweeps. He has the awareness, aggressiveness and inner confidence to get the job done.



Skyler Howard QB West Virginia 5111 207 4.79 #3 rSr

Rushel Shell III RB West Virginia 5095 220 4.59 #7 rSr





Brad Kaaya QB Miami 6035 210 4.84 #15 Jr

Brad has the skill set to be an effective pocket passer. size, arm strength, and pocket presence..flashes some phenomenal accuracy. very catchable balls ...beautiful throws down field ... fastballs into tight windows .... touch passes ... stand tall in the pocket and work through progressions. It's those flashes of accuracy that are accompanied by complete misses. Is it the lack of talent around? Actually reminds me of a less mobile version of RGIII.





Cornelius "Corn" Elder CB Miami 5095 175 4.49 #29 Sr

Elder isnt tall or stocky but hes long and plays bigger than his size. displayed good instincts in terms of timing up the ball. not the most polished prospect footwork, discipline, and general field awareness all still needs work.



Mark Walton RB Miami 5091 195 4.49 #1 So



Foster Farms

Santa Clara, Calif. 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Utah (8-4) vs. Indiana (6-6)



Marcus Williams FS Utah 5116 195 4.56 #20 Jr

twitchy ball-hawking athlete with good speed and instincts. best assets is his his range in coverage. terrific awareness, agility and speed to operate as a classic deep center field in a single high safety look.



Garret Bolles OT/OG/DT Utah 6052 296 4.97 #75 Jr (24)

strength, length, minimal body fat despite his size, aggressiveness, nasty, mean edge. unique traits and twitchy athleticism. wants to finish blocks and play to the whistle, productivity in the run/pass game, a good kick step and mobility/balance. valuable option at left or right tackle.



Lowell Lotulelei NT/DT Utah 6015 310 5.08 #93 Jr

classic strong run-stuffer nose tackle at the point of attack. Like his brother Star Lotulelei he offers little as a pass-rusher. can be a 1-technique in a 4-3 defense or the nose tackle in a 3-4, limited athletic ability



Hunter Dimick DE Utah 6026 272 4.87 #49 rSr

most under-appreciated edge-rusher? a short, stubby build yet the most productive pass-rusher in school history. It is all about his initial burst and awareness. routinely slicing upfield to set the edge in the running game and force ball-carriers back inside.



Pita Taumoepenu OLB Utah 6005 245 4.68 #50 Sr



Introduce yourself to

Bradlee Anae DE Utah 6-5, 243 #56 Fr

Mitch Wishnowsky P Utah 6021 220 So



Dan Feeney RG/OC Indiana 6041 310 5.09 #67 rSr

A quick first step and brute force zone blocking scheme, ability to get to the next level. old-school, run-blocking guard who pass blocking is not a as huge of an issue as one may think



Nate Hoff DT Indiana 6015 305 #74 rJr

Tegray Scales OLB Indiana 5115 230 4.79

Mitchell Paige WR Indiana 5065 180 4.48 #87 rSr