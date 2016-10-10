OldMaid Site Donor 2014

OU football plyer punches woman Update: Surveillance video shows OU football player punching woman | KFOR.com



I do not see the thread for this. I looked. I have not been posting too much or looking around the site.



It is old news now.



Unfriggenbelieveable he is allowed to play(redshirted anyway), and so on.



I should have been a lawyer. Where is the Gloria Allred when there is clearly a legit , good case.



I think this girl should be ok with how this has ben handled.

