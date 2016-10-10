|
this is a discussion within the College Community Forum; Update: Surveillance video shows OU football player punching woman | KFOR.com I do not see the thread for this. I looked. I have not been posting too much or looking around the site. It is old news now. Unfriggenbelieveable he ...
LinkBack
|12-28-2016, 12:23 PM
OU football plyer punches woman
Update: Surveillance video shows OU football player punching woman | KFOR.com
I do not see the thread for this. I looked. I have not been posting too much or looking around the site.
It is old news now.
Unfriggenbelieveable he is allowed to play(redshirted anyway), and so on.
I should have been a lawyer. Where is the Gloria Allred when there is clearly a legit , good case.
I think this girl should be ok with how this has ben handled.
Yeah. Yes....and if ,when he signs that big NFL contract, she should be right there at the agent's table and getting her 7 figures every year too.
