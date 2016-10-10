hagan714 LB Mentallity

Join Date: Dec 2005 Posts: 14,074 Blog Entries: 53

2017 Draft Bowl Week Dec 31 TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla. 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Georgia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5)



Jon Toth C Kentucky 6046 310 5.26 #72 rSr

One of the most reliable interior linemen in college football over the last four years, move to guard at the next level?



Freddie Burden C Georgia Tech 6032 299 5.17 #58 rSr

An All-ACC center. powerful and light-footed blocker. Tech is sound



P.J. Davis LB Georgia Tech 5106 230 4.79 #40 Sr

Yet another might mouse quick, breaks down brilliantly at the point of attack, decent in coverage and has already proven his worth on special teams, an area most likely to earn him an NFL roster spot next season.



Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla. 11 a.m. (ABC)

Louisville (9-3) vs. LSU (7-4)



Leonard Fournette RB LSU 6005 230 4.45 #7 Jr

Freak. We all know him. Only issue I have is his dependence on OL play Hes got everything you want, said one scout. Hes massive, hes got good feet and hes got speed.



Jamal Adams SS LSU 5115 211 4.54 #33 Jr

Pure safety prospect. tough against the run, instinctive, and holds his own in coverage. Hes a thumper, one scout said. He defines the position of strong safety.



Tre'Davious White CB LSU 5111 191 4.48 #18 Jr

White struggled to defend against big receivers. better at defending speed receivers and route-runners where he can use his quickness and athletic ability



Malachi Dupree WR LSU 6021 190 4.56 #15 Jr

Underrated he's a big-enough and physical-enough adequate explosiveness and versatile -- plays both outside and in the slot -- and has good hands and timing. Imagine what he could have been with a good QB .



Ethan Pocic C/OG/OT LSU 6056 309 5.18 #77 Sr

Mr Versatility. Can play all five offensive line positions. abilities in the phone booth are excellent. relentless pass blocker.. keeps his head on a swivel. Hes not elite physical talent but he is extremely intelligent, tough and strong. Plug and play RG day 1?



Kendall Beckwith ILB LSU 6021 252 4.82 #52 Sr

tore his ACL - good inside linebacker smart run stopper but he does have some athletic limitations



Duke Riley OLB LSU 6002 227 4.56 #40 Sr

Biggest Sleeper SLB WLB ILB SS he has played them all and done well each. He might be the most versatile LB in the draft. Poor mans Julies Peppers? could be. He is solid in all phases of the game. One of those players that can fill in any where and make impact on special teams day one. You never really know but he may turn into a solid starting LB for years. Solid risk rewards type of player.



Davon Godchaux LSU DT 6025 293 5.07 #57 Jr

Will he come out? Anther year to polish his craft could bring in some big bucks. By no means a finished product, as a pass rusher he is very limited.. But he is a really powerful force on the interior that can handle a heavy workload. excellent upside if he can continue to make strides in the mental aspects. some off-the -field issues, domestic violence incident.



Lewis Neal DE LSU 6011 264 4.82 #92 Sr

serious pass-rushing presence off the edge, upside to develop



Devonte Fields OLB Louisville 6032 242 4.72 #92 rSr

Fields hasnt had the season for the Cardinals that everyone was expecting.Inconsistent Lack Tech. lightning quick, can rush the passer from anywhere on the field and will chase down running backs from the backside. 3-4 OLB to unlock his true abilities? Missed two seasons with an injury very fast off the edge. has to get stronger gets pushed around in the ground game.Relies on speed and athleticism. TCU transfer



Jamari Staples WR/KR Louisville 6026 195 4.45 #2 rSr

Raw big fast, physical, explosive and reliable



James Quick WR/KR Louisville 6002 182 4.52 #17 Sr

A media darling with the uncanny ability to drop the football. Other than that he has all the skill sets you look for



DeAngelo Brown DT Louisville 6002 310 5.23 #97 rSr

A hard-nosed run defender



Josh Harvey-Clemons, S, Louisville 6041 228 4.59 rSr

He is a solid player. If the light comes on, he has all the god given gifts to be special. So far no one has found the switch.



Cole Hikutini TE Louisville 6041 248 4.84 #18 Sr

big, fast, and reliable. NFL Combine should get his nama a buzzing.



Keith Kelsey MLB Lousiville 6002 236 4.83 #55 Sr

reliable year in and year out. He will find a home in the NFL.phenomenal leader and a great tackler but his ability to cover is his bug a booh One of the most reliable interior linemen in college football over the last four years, move to guard at the next level?An All-ACC center. powerful and light-footed blocker. Tech is soundYet another might mouse quick, breaks down brilliantly at the point of attack, decent in coverage and has already proven his worth on special teams, an area most likely to earn him an NFL roster spot next season.Freak. We all know him. Only issue I have is his dependence on OL play Hes got everything you want, said one scout. Hes massive, hes got good feet and hes got speed.tough against the run, instinctive, and holds his own in coverage. Hes a thumper, one scout said. He defines the position of strong safety.White struggled to defend against big receivers. better at defending speed receivers and route-runners where he can use his quickness and athletic abilityUnderrated he's a big-enough and physical-enough adequate explosiveness and versatile -- plays both outside and in the slot -- and has good hands and timing. Imagine what he could have been with a good QB .Mr Versatility. Can play all five offensive line positions. abilities in the phone booth are excellent. relentless pass blocker.. keeps his head on a swivel. Hes not elite physical talent but he is extremely intelligent, tough and strong. Plug and play RG day 1?tore his ACL - good inside linebacker smart run stopper but he does have some athletic limitationsBiggest SleeperSLB WLB ILB SS he has played them all and done well each. He might be the most versatile LB in the draft. Poor mans Julies Peppers? could be. He is solid in all phases of the game. One of those players that can fill in any where and make impact on special teams day one. You never really know but he may turn into a solid starting LB for years. Solid risk rewards type of player.Will he come out? Anther year to polish his craft could bring in some big bucks. By no means a finished product, as a pass rusher he is very limited.. But he is a really powerful force on the interior that can handle a heavy workload. excellent upside if he can continue to make strides in the mental aspects. some off-the -field issues, domestic violence incident.serious pass-rushing presence off the edge, upside to developFields hasnt had the season for the Cardinals that everyone was expecting.Inconsistent Lack Tech. lightning quick, can rush the passer from anywhere on the field and will chase down running backs from the backside. 3-4 OLB to unlock his true abilities? Missed two seasons with an injury very fast off the edge. has to get stronger gets pushed around in the ground game.Relies on speed and athleticism. TCU transferRaw big fast, physical, explosive and reliableA media darling with the uncanny ability to drop the football. Other than that he has all the skill sets you look forA hard-nosed run defenderHe is a solid player. If the light comes on, he has all the god given gifts to be special. So far no one has found the switch.big, fast, and reliable. NFL Combine should get his nama a buzzing.reliable year in and year out. He will find a home in the NFL.phenomenal leader and a great tackler but his ability to cover is his bug a booh