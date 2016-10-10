|
this is a discussion within the College Community Forum; TaxSlayer Bowl Jacksonville, Fla. 11 a.m. (ESPN) Georgia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5) Jon Toth C Kentucky 6046 310 5.26 #72 rSr One of the most reliable interior linemen in college football over the last four years, move to guard ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|12-31-2016, 01:47 AM
|#1
|
LB Mentallity
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 14,074
Blog Entries: 53
|
2017 Draft Bowl Week Dec 31
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla. 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Georgia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5)
Jon Toth C Kentucky 6046 310 5.26 #72 rSr
One of the most reliable interior linemen in college football over the last four years, move to guard at the next level?
Freddie Burden C Georgia Tech 6032 299 5.17 #58 rSr
An All-ACC center. powerful and light-footed blocker. Tech is sound
P.J. Davis LB Georgia Tech 5106 230 4.79 #40 Sr
Yet another might mouse quick, breaks down brilliantly at the point of attack, decent in coverage and has already proven his worth on special teams, an area most likely to earn him an NFL roster spot next season.
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla. 11 a.m. (ABC)
Louisville (9-3) vs. LSU (7-4)
Leonard Fournette RB LSU 6005 230 4.45 #7 Jr
Freak. We all know him. Only issue I have is his dependence on OL play Hes got everything you want, said one scout. Hes massive, hes got good feet and hes got speed.
Jamal Adams SS LSU 5115 211 4.54 #33 Jr
Pure safety prospect. tough against the run, instinctive, and holds his own in coverage. Hes a thumper, one scout said. He defines the position of strong safety.
Tre'Davious White CB LSU 5111 191 4.48 #18 Jr
White struggled to defend against big receivers. better at defending speed receivers and route-runners where he can use his quickness and athletic ability
Malachi Dupree WR LSU 6021 190 4.56 #15 Jr
Underrated he's a big-enough and physical-enough adequate explosiveness and versatile -- plays both outside and in the slot -- and has good hands and timing. Imagine what he could have been with a good QB .
Ethan Pocic C/OG/OT LSU 6056 309 5.18 #77 Sr
Mr Versatility. Can play all five offensive line positions. abilities in the phone booth are excellent. relentless pass blocker.. keeps his head on a swivel. Hes not elite physical talent but he is extremely intelligent, tough and strong. Plug and play RG day 1?
Kendall Beckwith ILB LSU 6021 252 4.82 #52 Sr
tore his ACL - good inside linebacker smart run stopper but he does have some athletic limitations
Duke Riley OLB LSU 6002 227 4.56 #40 Sr
Biggest Sleeper SLB WLB ILB SS he has played them all and done well each. He might be the most versatile LB in the draft. Poor mans Julies Peppers? could be. He is solid in all phases of the game. One of those players that can fill in any where and make impact on special teams day one. You never really know but he may turn into a solid starting LB for years. Solid risk rewards type of player.
Davon Godchaux LSU DT 6025 293 5.07 #57 Jr
Will he come out? Anther year to polish his craft could bring in some big bucks. By no means a finished product, as a pass rusher he is very limited.. But he is a really powerful force on the interior that can handle a heavy workload. excellent upside if he can continue to make strides in the mental aspects. some off-the -field issues, domestic violence incident.
Lewis Neal DE LSU 6011 264 4.82 #92 Sr
serious pass-rushing presence off the edge, upside to develop
Devonte Fields OLB Louisville 6032 242 4.72 #92 rSr
Fields hasnt had the season for the Cardinals that everyone was expecting.Inconsistent Lack Tech. lightning quick, can rush the passer from anywhere on the field and will chase down running backs from the backside. 3-4 OLB to unlock his true abilities? Missed two seasons with an injury very fast off the edge. has to get stronger gets pushed around in the ground game.Relies on speed and athleticism. TCU transfer
Jamari Staples WR/KR Louisville 6026 195 4.45 #2 rSr
Raw big fast, physical, explosive and reliable
James Quick WR/KR Louisville 6002 182 4.52 #17 Sr
A media darling with the uncanny ability to drop the football. Other than that he has all the skill sets you look for
DeAngelo Brown DT Louisville 6002 310 5.23 #97 rSr
A hard-nosed run defender
Josh Harvey-Clemons, S, Louisville 6041 228 4.59 rSr
He is a solid player. If the light comes on, he has all the god given gifts to be special. So far no one has found the switch.
Cole Hikutini TE Louisville 6041 248 4.84 #18 Sr
big, fast, and reliable. NFL Combine should get his nama a buzzing.
Keith Kelsey MLB Lousiville 6002 236 4.83 #55 Sr
reliable year in and year out. He will find a home in the NFL.phenomenal leader and a great tackler but his ability to cover is his bug a booh
|
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|