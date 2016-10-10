hagan714 LB Mentallity

2017 Draft Bowl Semi Finals Peach Bowl

Atlanta, Ga. 3 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 1 Alabama (13-0) vs. No. 4 Washington (12-1)



Jonathan Allen DE/DT Alabama 6025 294 4.85 #93 Sr

Beast very disruptive, using his speed and strength. In a 4-3 scheme, Allen could play end or tackle. He also could serve as a five-technique defensive end in a 3-4 defense. Hes damn near unblockable in a lot of games. Hes not a special athlete but hes extremely strong and an outstanding technician. He just looks like a pro.



Marlon Humphrey CB/FS Alabama 6005 196 4.49 #26 rSo

future NFL corner written all over him, Great athleticism, great size. Hes the most complete corner Ive seen come out of there, said one scout. Hes as violent Ive ever seen a corner be. I guess a little of that comes from the dad and he just carried it over. He can be a big-time player but hes got to get some eye discipline. Then there is the ghosts of Bama CB from the past start dancing in my mind and I get worried.....how do you tell a 1st rounder to return to school?



O.J. Howard TE Alabama 6055 251 4.57 #88 Sr

Freak under-utilization reliable run blocker,His upside is through the roof, another scout said, referring to Howard. Hes a phenomenal human being and a great worker. At Alabama, youre a blocker first and a receiver second. Hes grown as a blocker from a toughness and effort standpoint, and as a receiver hes still a little untapped.



Reuben Foster ILB Alabama 6005 236 4.72 #10 rSR

Foster is thumper has speed, ability in coverage. Reuben is a machine, man, said one. He lost about 15 pounds this year but he has been above 250. Broad-shouldered, tapered, thick trunk, thick-legged guy. He can fly. Hes got rare trunk and core explosive power where he can just unload on people. And he can cover.



Cam Robinson OT/OG Alabama 6056 310 5.28 #74 Jr

Best OT prospect in the draft even if it is at RT or OG. I am betting OG. You wont find many better run-blocking talent. His technique in pass protection is sloppy, hes not the greatest athlete and he has character flags that need to be investigated. Hes talented but he gets lazy,



Tim Williams SAM Alabama 6031 252 4.76 #56 Jr (O)

3-4 rush backer Not a complete three-down player in the NFL, yet. 1 1/2 trick pony Williams is a dynamite pass rusher, will a gun possession charge earlier this season hurt him?



Ryan Anderson OLB Alabama 6021 253 4.77 #22 rSr

More complete DE/OLB than Tim. effective against the run and pass Anderson is a very steady, good football player. He doesnt look pretty but he makes plays.



Eddie Jackson FS/SS Alabama 6000 194 4.53 #4 Sr

Mid round steal? solid deep free safety. massively improved after a move to safety from corner back. natural as a coverage free safety who can cover in man and play the deep center field.fractured leg



DaShawn Hand DE/DT Alabama 6035 280 4.74 #9 Jr

No. 1 backup in the country? just maybe. No idea how good he really could be?



Dalvin Tomlinson DT Alabama 6022 305 5.14 #54 rSr

An underrated steadying force along the defensive front flexibility, toughness and explosiveness, good run stuffer with some pass rush skills

Tomlinson can handle the two-gap effectively and hold the point of attack against the run.



K Adam Griffith, No. 99, 5'10" - 192 lbs., 4.87

FB/DE Dakota Ball, No. 44, 6'3" - 268 lbs., 5.26

WR Gehrig Dieter, No. 14, 6'3" - 207 lbs., 4.62

OG Korren Kirven, No. 78, 6'4" - 311 lbs., 5.23

LS Cole Mazza, No. 55, 6'2" - 235 lbs., 4.93



John Ross WR Washington 5106 190 4.35 #1 rJr

Incredible electric athleticism about sums him up. injury history worries me a bit



Sidney Jones CB Washington 5116 181 4.49 #26 Jr

He's one of the best simply put. Teams avoid him like the plague. Run support is an issue. More of a drag down tackler.



Vita Vea NT/DT Washington 6041 322 5.19 #50 rSo

A massive dominant run stuffer but he is a better pass rusher than he is given credit for. You can not single-block Vea. If you do he will show some incredible quickness in a phone booth a man of this size should not have. I can not wait for this match up



Budda Baker FS/CB/KR Washington 5095 192 4.52 #32 Jr

Mighty Mouse #3 of the draft. All he does is make plays. Solid all around player without a doubt.



Kevin King FS/CB Washington 6032 192 4.56 #20 Sr

Most intriguing corner backs in the nation? He can virtually match up with almost any receiver at all levels of the field. He is also much more fluid than you would expected from taller corners. To make him even freakier he was a SS that moved to CB. I can not wait to to see his 3 cone and shuttle results. rumors have it we all ill be amazed.



Elijah Qualls DT Washington 6011 321 5.37 #11 rJr

interior defensive linemen who can play on all three downs. With his athletic background and disruptive pass rush ability, he could fit in an odd or even front former high school running back. Elijah and Vita are a perfect pairing



Joe Mathis DE Washington 6021 255 4.86 #5 Sr

This guy gets no respect. nations most productive edge rusher before injuring his toe. He should be ready to hit the field for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl January 21. Smart quick and really physical



Darrell Daniels TE/OLB Washington 6032 246 4.54 #15 Sr

Speed to burn and not a bad receiver at all to boot. next coming of Veron Davis? Nah but he has improved greatly each and every year. Ceiling? not sure but he is a mini freak for sure. Special teamer day one



Keishawn Bierria ILB Washington 6005 221 4.73 #7 rJr

he lives in the opponents backfield athleticism, physicality, and knack for the football, 4-3 weak side linebacker?.



Azeem Victor ILB, Washington 6021 230 4.74 rJr-injured

Victor is an off-ball linebacker who thrives in the run game as a missile coming downhill.





Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz. 3 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 2 Clemson (12-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (11-1)



Mike Williams WR Clemson 6032 220 4.58 #7 rJr

possession receiver. size, speed, athleticism, and an ability to go up and haul in contested catches



Deshaun Watson QB Clemson 6021 210 4.64 #4 Jr

versatility, play making ability experience do not cover up a lack of polished nor inconsistency as a passer. lapses in judgement is the icing on the cake. Sounds like a perfect match for Kelly and the ninners



Carlos Watkins DT/NT Clemson 6032 300 5.06 #94 rSr

tough interior defender. however get too tall out of his stance which causes him to lose leverage and get easily moved out of the way or pinned inside. inconsistent when it comes to effort as his motor tends to run a bit hot and cold.



Cordrea Tankersley CB/FS Clemson 6002 195 4.48 #25 Sr

tall and physical and matches up well against bigger boundary receivers. One big issue he has is peeking back at QB, biting on a pump fake and off to the races after the falling for the WR double move. On the bright side he has gotten a lot better year at not getting fooled. Still a work in progress and plenty of ceiling left.



Jordan Leggett TE Clemson 6050 258 4.73 #16 Sr

slot TE excellent route runner, and his hands are consistent. He is the Butt of slot TE



Wayne Gallman RB Clemson 6002 215 4.52 #9 rJr

Solid burst. solid speed, very physical determined runner, elusiveness in close quarters, breaks a lot of tackles in space. some receiving ability. A natural pass-catcher. Reliable in pass-protection but still needs work. Tough. Has an old-school football mentality. Has an edge to him. Jack-of-all-trades players. Low ceiling? Third Down Back in a rotation?



Artavis Scott WR Clemson 5096 190 4.49 #3 Jr

Yet another might mouse with talent. But to jump to the NFL this year could be a big mistake. He is tough playing through a knee injury but his production dropped and so has his stock. His game could also use another year of work.



Tyrone Crowder OG Clemson 6015 340 5.43 #55 rJr



Raekwon McMillam ILB Ohio State 6016 240 4.78 #5 Jr

very good at taking on blockers and stuffing ball carriers. Struggle in space a bit but adept enough in coverage



Gareon Conley CB OSU 6002 195 4.50 #8 rJr

Solid sticky player that's competitive but needs work as a tackler. Excels in man coverage. His mental game is ahead that of Lattimore's



Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 6000 195 4.47 #2 rSo

RAW. and it is all there. Almost too Raw. Excels in man coverage.



Malik Hooker FS OSU 6020 206 4.54 #24 rSo

excellent in coverage but tackling needs work. more than a few mental break downs



Curtis Samuel WR Ohio State 5110 200 4.48 #4 Jr

electric but a huge upside type of pick.



Pat Elflein C/G Ohio State 6022 300 5.22 #65 rSr

Another might mouse that is a solid football player. But like all OL mice his knuckles will need touch the ground



Billy Price OG/OC OSU 6032 315 5.19 #54 rJr

should make immediate impact



Sam Hubbard DE OSU 6042 265 4.76 #6 rSo

This kid is just getting started. Next year round 1 in 2018? Should return to school?



Tyquan Lewis DE OSU 6032 260 4.78 #59 rJr

The other DE that could use another year in school. 2 DE go in round 1? just maybe. Another that should go back and polish up their game.



*Dante Booker OLB Ohio State 6021 233 4.68 #33

knee injury in the season-opener has led to a red shirt season.



Dontre Wilson WR Ohio State 5101 195 4.40 #2 Sr

Cameron Johnston P Ohio State 6002 195 4.84 #95 Sr