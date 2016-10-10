hagan714 LB Mentallity

2017 Draft Bowl Week Jan 2 Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla. 1 p.m. (ABC)

Florida (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4)



Teez Tabor CB Florida 6002 192 4.50 #30 Jr

Talent is not the issue. potential shutdown corner with great ball skills, closing speed and instincts. Simply put Teez is a true mano-a-mano, down-the-field, ball-skills type guy. His mouth is a huge issue. Knocking the school, coaches, NCAA and players to the media more than once? who does he think he is to mouth off like this? Deon? gambler? toast? Teez.



Quincy Wilson CB/FS Florida 6012 211 4.54 #6 Jr

best physical CB in the country? physicality, tough, size, length and instincts. At 4.54 he is technician. But Bama exposed him a bit. But he is the most polished physical CB in the draft.



Jarrad Davis ILB Florida 6012 238 4.78 #40 Sr

Textbook tackler, good speed great intensity. great blitzer, and is above average in third-down pass coverage He has sideline to sideline speed in the run game. His aggressiveness does lead him over pursue and being a bit out of control at times. He does struggles at stacking and shedding blocks a bit Getting through the wash is not his strong suit. A clear cut 4-3 LB that needs a DL can keep him clean



Caleb Brantley DT/NT Florida 6022 300 5.05 #57 rJr

Disruptive player. Functional strength, burst to close, effective interior pass-rusher. three-technique, gap-shooting defensive tackle in a 4-3 defense. He is an elite run-stopper. With good lower- and upper-body strength and a powerful first step, He can attack the quarterback by quickly shoot the gap.Brantley offers scheme versatility and a well-rounded skill set for the NFL. Hes powerful enough to two-gap, and explosive enough to play the three-tech as a gap shooter in a 4-3 front as well. He makes some eye-popping plays on tape, but he can struggle to keep his feet when offensive linemen get into his frame. He needs a space eating NT to free him up.



Bryan Cox Jr DE Florida 6031 260 4.77 #94 rSr

rare combination of quickness and power intensity motor, unselfishness and leadership side-gig of lead fullback thumb injury



Marcus Maye FS/SS Florida 5111 210 4.54 #20 rSr

Arguably the nations best safety all-around talent, hits hard, play man coverage, drop back into a zone or makes plays at the line of scrimmage. Hes quick and moves very well, allowing him to stick with receivers. Over-pursuit at times is an issue, broken arm



Alex Anzalone ILB, Florida 6022 237 4.76 #34

Takes on blocks and uses his hands well. straight line speed not quick. decent in pass coverage, but lacks good awareness in zone. major durability concerns



Desmond King CB Iowa 5101 203 4.53 #14 Sr

Simple the best college CB in the draft.But the NFL is another story all together. Issue #1 hieght. Plays much bigger. With elite ball skills, instincts and physicality in run support. He can do a little of everything. key questions How fast is he? How explosive is he?



Jaleel Johnson NT/DT Iowa 6026 310 5.15 #67 rSr

He is a difference-maker at the point of attack. Violent with a high motor and lower-body quickness. 10 tackles for loss including 7.5 sacks. Runs hot-cold in bursts. Mostly hot. Needs to work on his leverage to consistently hold up in the run game. Might end up being the key 3rd DT in solid rotation.



LeShun Daniels RB Iowa 5111 225 4.62 #29 Sr

Boom or bust. Runs hot and cold, blocking needs work.



C.J. Beathard QB Iowa 6023 215 4.86 #16 rSr

Developmental project stuck in an Iowas system doesnt promote NFL quarterback-style play. He has a compact delivery and running skills.hands were a little bit tied? He is fun to watch,



George Kittle TE Iowa 6036 250 4.77 #46 rSr

Blocking tight ends that can run  there arent many of those guys. I think hes a better athlete than people give him credit for. He has a solid chance to be a better pro than he was a college player. Ranked as a 7/FA makes him an excellent 7th round flier type of player. Low risk / solid rewards type of pick



Cole Croston OT/OG Iowa 6052 307 5.07 #64 rSr

When he is Hot one gets by him. When he is Cold he is a revolving door. The talent is there but where is the desire? If you can get the fire lite in this kid he can have a long career at the next level.



Introduce yourself to



Josey Jewell ILB/OLB Iowa 6006 235 4.74 #43 rJr

#1 ranked ILB for 2018? My #1 disappointment sleeper for going back to school. He was my mid-round guy that probably going to start in the league immediately. grrr He has the ability to do a little bit of everything very well. elite athleticism? nope just athletic enough. He is an every-down middle linebacker with the smarts to sit in the middle of a defense and take on the role of general. He is one of those players with that 6th sense to be much better than players with all the atheism in world getting all the hype. Reminds me of A. J. Klein. Fiery. Active and instinctual linebacker who can plays all three positions



Akrum Wadley RB Iowa 5096 191 4.54 #25 Jr

ultimate wild card. He has gained 966 rushing yards, averaging an eye-popping 6.6 yards per attempt. He added 294 receiving yards and is easily Iowas most explosive player, finding the end zone 13 times. Teams just could not tackle him. There are durability because of size and has struggled to keep his weight on. But when you have the ability to make unblocked defenders miss you have to respect a god given talent. Needs to work on pass-block and receiving a bit.



Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Texas 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Wisconsin (10-3) vs. Western Michigan (13-0)



Ryan Ramczyk OT/OG Wisconsin 6052 314 5.29 #65 rJr

Hes a freak, man, athleticism. natural in his pass protection. excellent job pulling and/or getting to the second level. powerful. potential ability to play either LT or RT. He went to four schools before landing at Wisconsin, as he was unsure about his love of the game, even pondering becoming a welder, enormous concern?



Corey Clement RB Wisconsin 5102 227 4.53 #24 Sr

He doesnt possess as much explosiveness hes more than capable of picking up the tough yards and can make an impact as a receiver as well. A powerful back with quick feet and a touch of burst. Explosive ball-carrier works. He needs work in pass protection a bit. He suffers from the Leonard Fournette questions also. Can he survive with out a FB?



Vince Biegel ILB/OLB Wisconsin 6035 245 4.75 #47 rSr

draft sleeper wreaks havoc everywhere. Displaying everything from decent pass-rushing skills to coverage versatility. Has the tools to be a better pro than he was a college player. Rookie special-teamer with solid upside. a three-year starter at OLB in a 3-4 scheme



T.J. Watt DE/OLB/TE 6042 243 4.76 #42 rJr

A blitz specialist groomed into an all around wrecking ball strength at the point of attack as well as his overall football instincts. Uses his hands to stack and shed blockers on the front side and his combination of effort and speed leads to big plays from the back side. He's more of a blitzer than a pure pass rusher. old-school dude -- strength, instincts and toughness



Troy Fumagalli.6052 248 4.84 #81 rJr

Terrific size, outstanding blocking prowess, legitimate pass catching threat in the short and intermediate field as well as the red zone



Dare Ogunbowale RB Wisconsin 5112 205 4.50 #23 rSr

came up big in Corey Clements absence possesses elite quickness



Robert Wheelright Wr 6015 211 4.54 #15 Sr

Has the frame and athletic ability but largely unproductive



Sojourn Shelton CB/KR Sr 5092 170 4.46 #8 Sr

four-year mighty mouse starter so there is something there. Fast, quick and smart as hell. I think he is faster than that 4.46 speed. cones and shuttle should be really good also.



Corey Davis WR Western Michigan 6026 213 4.48 #84 Sr

He has it all, size, speed, athleticism, and an ability to go up and haul in contested catches. Was a man among boys at the lower level. The hype is just to point. Not till i see him play with the big boys can you really judge. Shame this match up is a bit one sided. Medium risk / very high rewards player.



Taylor Moton ROT/ROG W. Michigan 6052 328 5.42 #72 rSr

Let see balance and agility. length and power a quick first step. strong (squats 570 pounds and benches 400 pounds with ease) two-time All-MAC player, Moton could be a plug-and-play starter in the NFL immediately. I think he checks off all the boxes. I can not wait to see how holds up in this match up.



Zach Terrell, QB Western Michigan 6011 204 4.89 #11 rSr

Kinda of over looked really. He is very accurate - one interception on 318 attempts this season? efficiency like this is simply remarkable. He may not have the strongest arm and clearly lacks prototypical size but do you really need a cannon to throw darts?



Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Penn State (11-2) vs. USC (9-3)



Marcus Allen FS Penn St 6005 205 4.57 #2 Jr

I really like the way this kid plays. He is the heart and soul of this nitty lion defense. Like any Penn St player they work as a unit. Nothing overlly flashy just solid all around play. Thats a theme as read though the prospects.



Garrett Sickels WDE Penn St 6035 250 4.79 #90 rJr

really freaking good football player speed, motor amd edge setting. He is not overly flashy but he is about as solid and well rounded as they come. I think he is just getting his feet under neith him and there is a solid ceiling to work with



Evan Schwan SDE Penn St. 6052 253 4.84 #94 rSr

A bit less flashy than Sickels but no less fundamentally sound.



Brandon Bell OLB Penn State 6011 233 4.75 #11 Sr

tremendous instincts does very well out in space. Hes strong, hes hard to block. Hes just very good at diagnosing and reading and cheating at the right time. Hes a very savvy, instinctual and productive



Chris Godwin WR Penn State 6010 205 4.59 #12 Jr

His ability to win 50-50 balls and a YAC brute



DaeSean Hamilton 6005 211 4.58 #5 rJr

rarely drops passes, runs clean routes and is a good blocker



Brian Gaia C Penn St 6026 295 5.10 #71 rSr

This OL is more about being a unit than individuals. they are not giving up sacks



Mike Gesicki and Jason Cabinda are returning



JuJu Smith-Schuster USC WR 6015 220 4.52 #9 Jr

possession receiver. good size and he seems to enjoy contact make difficult catches in traffic. punished for previous USC busts?



Adoree' Jackson CB/WR/KR USC 5105 186 4.43 #2 Jr

receiving/returning/coverage Is the order of positions he spent playing in his first years in college. This was his first year were he stuck to being a CB and what a serious cover-corner prospect he has become. Cat quick athleticism combined with premium long speed was never at issue. Height is an issue but he proved to have some unreal leaping ability and great body control. Tackling was his biggest question mark. You can check of that box now. Jordoan Lewis is more polished but versatility, athleticism and a higher ceiling(?) makes him my1st mighty mouse on my draft board.



Zach Banner RT/OG USC 6082 360 5.46 #73 rSr

massive developmental prospect that most improve on his quickness. Dropping 30 pounds would help foe starters. But he has tools to work with



Damien Mama OG USC 6032 325 5.47 #51 Jr

A true power-run scheme OG if there evr was one. This kid old school stuff. Very impressive pulling skills, quickly gets to the second level. So is there flexibility enough say I am pigeon holing him as a power-run OG only? Could be a solid mid round steal



Chad Wheeler OT USC 6062 310 5.03 #72 rSr

a stud with great size and above average athleticism. off-the-field baggage and with an injury history



Justin Davis RB USC 6005 200 4.53 #22 Sr

A power back with a solid all around skill set that should allow him stick in the NFL



Taylor McNamara TE USC 6051 245 4.79 #48 rSr

#1 issue is Injury history with his shoulder.



Sam Darnold QB USC 6032 225 4.74 #14 rFr

Say hello to the hottest QB in college football going into the bowl season. In the four games started 1,198 yards and 11 TD with just one interception, and his 92.3 QBR. Issues? ball security. Darnold lost three fumbles in his first three starts. Two of the three are resulted from scrambles down field. Learning the art of the strip the hard way.





Sugar Bowl

New Orleans 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Oklahoma (10-2) vs. Auburn (8-4)



Carl Lawson DE Auburn 6015 253 4.67 #4.67 rJr (X)

#1 issue is injury red flags Hip. With that said he is probably the best DPR (designated pass rusher) in the draft. It is all there. Explosive and powerful off the edge, Lawson can play in any scheme and be a disruptive force in the NFL. Lawson value outside the top 20 makes him tempting if he can stay healthy.



Braden Smith OG Auburn 6052 300 5.08 #71 Jr

Best OG in the draft in a few years? You look at the kid and he screams OG with his build alone. He has long arms so then the idea of RT might enter into the picture. Run blocking is almost perfect, fires off, keeps pads low, uses his hips to maximize his initial punch. Add in his raw power, leverage and he is almost unstoppable. Getting to the second level looks almost effortless most of the time Peels off block. Attitude is solid, plays till the whistle always hunting attacking. He appears to be having real fun out there knocking people around. Issue is with pass blocking. Not because he can not. It because Auburns passing game features a lot of quick hitters so pocket work will be needed. On the good side he has quick enough feet, balance and awareness to work with to improve his pass blocking. Smith appears to have all of the tools necessary to make a quick transition to the pro level.



Montravious Adams DT/NT Auburn 6031 309 5.12 #1 Sr

Athleticism in a man this big is almost unheard of. So why have you not heard of him till now? He is a flasher, a tease. He ends up on the ground and pushed around far, faaaaaar too often. So why are scouts talking such a high ceiling? Need the lights to turn on first. If a coach can find that switch you get monster that's a beast against the run with quickness and power to collapse the pocket from the inside. He could be a dominant player in either a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme at the next level, and prospects with his combination of size and athleticism rarely make it out of the first round. Just get a clap on so you do not lose the that switch once you find it. I see contract player and the worries me.



Johnathan Ford FS Auburn 5111 204 4.49 #23 Sr

Another unspectacular but an extremely solid defender



Daniel Carlson K Auburn 6032 218 5.07 #38 rJr

#1 kicker in the 2018 draft is returning to school.



Tre WIlliams OLB Auburn 6015 240 4.74 #30 Jr

Alex Kozan OG Auburn 6032 310 5.19 #63 rSr

back injury



Samaje Perine RB Oklahoma 6006 235 4.57 #32 Jr

highly productive even while splitting time. Rushing over 4,000 yards and 48 touchdowns over the past three seasons. Speed or agility, but his bruising style speaks for itself. Perine has dealt with some nagging injuries. He injured his ankle a couple of times and needed surgery to repair a ligament. A workhorse back in the NFL



Dede Westbrook WR Oklahoma 5112 4.39 #11 Sr

Electric Hes an explosive play maker with route running skills to get open in the short or intermediate level as well as the speed to create big plays down the field or after the catch. He is abetter boundary receiver than people give him credit for despite lack of ideal size. This kid could be special



Charles Walker DT Oklahoma 6021 304 4.97 #97 rJr

Quitting on teammates to prepare for the Draft being a mid round selection says it all. Even so he is a quick interior defender who can put pressure on the quarterback.#1 question, Can the motor run hot all the time, even when he isnt part of a consistent rotation? He flashes and lays on blockers as a pass rusher.Walkers key-and-diagnose skills and reaction time can be a little off. Walker has some nice traits and outstanding raw power but can he or is he willing to put it all together?



Ahmad Thomas SS/FS Oklahoma 5115 215 4.60 #13 Sr

Thomas lacks elite height, but he possesses a legitimate NFL build. Tapered, solid frame and long arms. His awareness put him in the right spot more times than not to deliver explosive hits. He has to his improved his hands and route recognition in coverage.



Geno Lewis WR/KR Oklahoma 6011 205 4.58 #5 rSr

He is an interesting prospect. Kind of a sneaky little weasel on the field. He plays on the outside and has decent, yet deceptive, speed on vertical routes.A bit inconsistent but the kid fights for his YAC