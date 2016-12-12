|
this is a discussion within the College Community Forum; According to ND Insider’s Tyler James, Swedish safety Jordan Genmark Heath has accepted a scholarship offer from Notre Dame University.* The Swede finished a sparkling four year high school career at San Diego Cathedral Catholic and had been recruited heavily ...
|01-28-2017, 04:53 AM
|#1
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,508
Swedish Safety Jordan Genmark Heath Picked Up By Notre Dame Fighting Irish
According to ND Insider’s Tyler James, Swedish safety Jordan Genmark Heath has accepted a scholarship offer from Notre Dame University.*
The Swede finished a sparkling four year high school career at San Diego Cathedral Catholic and had been recruited heavily by a number of major Division I schools including California where Genmark Heath had previously committed.
The 6’2″, 205 lb Heath grew up in Sweden and initially started playing football with the Arlanda Jets organization before his stepfather, Krister Genmark, received a green card through the Diversity Visa Lottery, and moved the family to San Diego in 2013.
So this member of the Swedish U19 national team then could realize his dream and play high school football in the United States.
This is a little "brag post" of sorts. Back in 20012 I coached this kid in our clubs U15 team, which you can see in the last picture in the article.
I was the head coach and he was playing quarterback for us.
W.T. Sherman is my favorite General. After all he did order Atlanta to be burned to the ground.
|Tags
|arlanda jets, jordan genmark-heath, notre dame, san diego, sweden, sweden rules, swedish
