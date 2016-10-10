44Champs Site Donor

Join Date: Dec 2010 Posts: 1,631

Merry Christmas I just want to wish everyone on B&G a Merry Christmas! It's nice having this forum to discuss our favorite team, even if it gets a little heated sometimes. We are lucky to be part of the best team, the best fanbase, and the best city in this entire world - hope everyone enjoys their Christmas w loved ones.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G900A using Tapatalk