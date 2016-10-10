|
this is a discussion within the Everything Else Community Forum; I just want to wish everyone on B&G a Merry Christmas! It's nice having this forum to discuss our favorite team, even if it gets a little heated sometimes. We are lucky to be part of the best team, the ...
12-24-2016, 03:53 PM
Merry Christmas
I just want to wish everyone on B&G a Merry Christmas! It's nice having this forum to discuss our favorite team, even if it gets a little heated sometimes. We are lucky to be part of the best team, the best fanbase, and the best city in this entire world - hope everyone enjoys their Christmas w loved ones.
