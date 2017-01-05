Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Everything Else
Reload this Page Former James Bond Roger Moore dies

Former James Bond Roger Moore dies

this is a discussion within the Everything Else Community Forum; Twitter Sir Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, died Tuesday in Switzerland after a battle with cancer. He was 89. Roger Moore had prouder achievements than playing James Bond His family announced the ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-23-2017, 02:22 PM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,277
Blog Entries: 29
Former James Bond Roger Moore dies



Sir Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, died Tuesday in Switzerland after a battle with cancer. He was 89.

Roger Moore had prouder achievements than playing James Bond
His family announced the death in a statement via Twitter.

Moore, secret agent 007 from 1973 - 1985, replaced Sean Connery, the first Bond on screen, the star in seven of the spy films from 1962 - 1983, and the actor that Moore called "the great Bond."

RIP, 007!
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 05-23-2017, 03:28 PM   #2
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,467
Re: Former James Bond Roger Moore dies
R.I.P.

Connery will always be the best James Bond IMO.
WhoDat!656 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 05-23-2017, 03:39 PM   #3
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 6,672
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Former James Bond Roger Moore dies
My favorite 007 Roger Moore film was Live and Let Die (some of the scenes were shot in New Orleans).

R.I.P. Roger Moore.
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Alien Coveant Trailer -lego | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:46 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts