Former James Bond Roger Moore dies

Sir Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, died Tuesday in Switzerland after a battle with cancer. He was 89.



His family announced the death in a statement via Twitter.



Moore, secret agent 007 from 1973 - 1985, replaced Sean Connery, the first Bond on screen, the star in seven of the spy films from 1962 - 1983, and the actor that Moore called "the great Bond."



