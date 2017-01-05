|
this is a discussion within the Everything Else Community Forum;
|05-23-2017, 02:22 PM
|#1
Former James Bond Roger Moore dies
Sir Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, died Tuesday in Switzerland after a battle with cancer. He was 89.
Roger Moore had prouder achievements than playing James Bond
His family announced the death in a statement via Twitter.
Moore, secret agent 007 from 1973 - 1985, replaced Sean Connery, the first Bond on screen, the star in seven of the spy films from 1962 - 1983, and the actor that Moore called "the great Bond."
RIP, 007!
|05-23-2017, 03:28 PM
|#2
SaintsWillWin
Re: Former James Bond Roger Moore dies
R.I.P.
Connery will always be the best James Bond IMO.
