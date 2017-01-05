|
|
|
|05-23-2017, 04:46 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 4,708
|
Anyone know of anyone with a small camper for sale?
I'm looking for something small, really only need bed and bathroom, running water. It can be a piece of **** as long as it rolls and the electric and plumbing work. Thought I would reach out here just in case. If you do know someone then like this post so I'll know to come back to it. I don't generally fool around this part of the forum.
Thanks guys!!
|
|
|
|