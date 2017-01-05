|
Me and my partner have just finished Season 5 and I'm so sad it's over now. Such an incredibly gripping and intense series, it's hard to find a series that stays that consistently good and I'm so glad they changed
|
|
06-14-2017, 01:56 PM
|#1
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 6,783
|
Anybody else a fan of Bates Motel? SPOILERS
Me and my partner have just finished Season 5 and I'm so sad it's over now.
Such an incredibly gripping and intense series, it's hard to find a series that stays that consistently good and I'm so glad they changed bits from the Psycho film so it wasn't predictable what would happen.
I love where Norman kills that cheat Sam Loomis with the Roy Orbison track playing in the background and ends the scene covered in blood and the line..."oh mother, what have I done?"
Really sad it's finished now but I'm glad they knew when to finish it, the same can't be said for the likes of The Walking Dead.
Anybody else enjoy watching Bates Motel?
|
Your bonehead creator picked a fine chapter to omit from your memory bank....let me ask you, does a machine like yourself ever experience fear? - Vegeta, DBZ
|
|
|
|