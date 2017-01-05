WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Stephen Furst Dies: Animal House, St. Elsewhere Actor Was 63



Actor*Stephen Furst, best known for his performance as the hapless Flounder in Animal House and put-upon rookie doc Eliott Axelrod on St. Elsewhere, died yesterday due to complications from diabetes.



