foreverfan 10,000+ Posts!!

Join Date: Mar 2006 Location: Metairie, LA Posts: 11,015 Blog Entries: 5

Women Working Out....

I used to date a woman like these... I was go relieved when I found out she didn't have a penis.















Post your thoughts... Which one do you like the most.I used to date a woman like these... I was go relieved when I found out she didn't have a penis.