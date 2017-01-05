18-year-old woman arrested after live streaming deadly crash near Los Banos



Authorities say a 14-year-old died in the crash and, in the video, she references the victim as her sister. The CHP says two minors in the back seat were not wearing seatbelts.



The CHP says Sanchez was under the influence when she rolled her car over, into a barbed wire fence and then a field. The Merced County Sheriff says 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez was killed in the crash near Henry Miller Road and Highway 165.



"She was in the back seat of the vehicle and allegedly unseatbelted, and upon the vehicle rolling over, it ejected her and killed her," Sheriff Vern Warnke said.



"I killed my sister, but I don't care," she said in the video. "I killed my sister. I know I'm going to prison, but I don't care. I'm sorry baby. I'm a hold it down."



Mary Hernandez of Stockton recorded the live stream.



"At first we didn't even want to believe it was real," she said. "I recorded it and posted it mainly because as someone who uses Snapchat I see a lot of people driving with their Snapchats doing what she was doing so to me it was like an eye opener."



read more here An 18-year-old Stockton woman is in jail accused of driving under the influence during a deadly crash Friday. The live Instagram recording shows Obdulia Sanchez next to a dead crash victim.Authorities say a 14-year-old died in the crash and, in the video, she references the victim as her sister. The CHP says two minors in the back seat were not wearing seatbelts.The CHP says Sanchez was under the influence when she rolled her car over, into a barbed wire fence and then a field. The Merced County Sheriff says 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez was killed in the crash near Henry Miller Road and Highway 165."She was in the back seat of the vehicle and allegedly unseatbelted, and upon the vehicle rolling over, it ejected her and killed her," Sheriff Vern Warnke said."I killed my sister, but I don't care," she said in the video. "I killed my sister. I know I'm going to prison, but I don't care. I'm sorry baby. I'm a hold it down."Mary Hernandez of Stockton recorded the live stream."At first we didn't even want to believe it was real," she said. "I recorded it and posted it mainly because as someone who uses Snapchat I see a lot of people driving with their Snapchats doing what she was doing so to me it was like an eye opener."