this is a discussion within the Everything Else Community Forum; Dang. Simply...dang...and when I was a kid I thought walk-the-dog and around-the-world were major feats. https://m.youtube.com/watch?ebc=ANyP...&v=TMwO1wa4kkg...
|08-17-2017, 06:27 PM
Some Yo-Yo
Dang. Simply...dang...and when I was a kid I thought walk-the-dog and around-the-world were major feats.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?ebc=ANyP...&v=TMwO1wa4kkg
