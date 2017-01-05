|
this is a discussion within the Everything Else Community Forum; And we think we are sooooo smart with all of out computers and stuff. deadspin-quote-carrot-aligned-w-bgr-2<\/title><path d="M10,3.5l3-3,3,3Z" style="fill:%23fff;stroke:%23fff"/><path d="M0,3.5H10l3-3,3,3H26" style="fill:none;stroke:%231b3a4d"/><\/svg>')}.f_branding_on.blog-group-deadspin .editor-inner.post-content .pu...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-25-2017, 12:10 PM
|#1
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: SW Ohio
Posts: 1,704
|
Discovery make the Greeks look not-so-smart after all.
And we think we are sooooo smart with all of out computers and stuff.
deadspin-quote-carrot-aligned-w-bgr-2<\/title><path d="M10,3.5l3-3,3,3Z" style="fill:%23fff;stroke:%23fff"/><path d="M0,3.5H10l3-3,3,3H26" style="fill:none;stroke:%231b3a4d"/><\/svg>')}.f_branding_on.blog-group-deadspin .editor-inner.post-content .pu
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|08-25-2017, 12:54 PM
|#2
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 5,262
|
Re: Discovery make the Greeks look not-so-smart after all.
Wow! That is incredible. Using a base 60 approach was genius and 1500 years before the Greeks.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|