08-25-2017, 12:10 PM
Discovery make the Greeks look not-so-smart after all.
And we think we are sooooo smart with all of out computers and stuff.


08-25-2017, 12:54 PM
Re: Discovery make the Greeks look not-so-smart after all.
Wow! That is incredible. Using a base 60 approach was genius and 1500 years before the Greeks.
