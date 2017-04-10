|
this is a discussion within the Everything Else Community Forum; Cord-cutting, or at least the speed at which people are ditching pay TV, is on track to be the biggest upset of the year. Theres finally a collection of cheap-ish streaming services widely available, and as youd imagine, people are ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-02-2017, 09:34 AM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,358
Blog Entries: 29
|
A million people cut the cord in the last 3 months, and cable companies are worried
Cord-cutting, or at least the speed at which people are ditching pay TV, is on track to be the biggest upset of the year. Theres finally a collection of cheap-ish streaming services widely available, and as youd imagine, people are jumping ship from cable as fast as humanly possible.
The latest bad data points come from the Q3 earnings of all the big cable companies, which are mostly now public. DSLReports added up the damage, and it makes for bad reading if youre a cable company exec.
Only five of the seven biggest pay TV providers have released their third quarter subscriber data, but collectively these companies saw a net loss of 632,000 pay TV subscribers during the period (385,000 for AT&T and DirecTV, 125,000 for Comcast, 104,000 for Charter, 18.000 for Verizon FiOS TV), DSL wrote. When you add in the un-reported numbers from Dish and Altice, that number will be near-as-makes-no-different 1 million.
To put that in perspective, a survey suggested last year that there were around 16 million cord-cutters in the US. Adding another million to that in Q3 alone shows just how fast the industry is changing.
Cable TV companies are struggling to adapt. AT&T is a prime example: the company has successfully launched DirecTV Now, one of the better internet-only streaming services. But the base package is $40, way less than the $100 that families traditionally spend on a cable bundle. Worse, AT&T is currently giving away DirecTV Now for $10 to wireless subscribers, meaning its not making them any real money at the moment.
read more
|
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
|Latest Blogs
|
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints Prepping for Another Post-Bye Week Battle against Detroit Last Blog: 10-04-2017 By: pinch
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|