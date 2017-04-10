|
this is a discussion within the Everything Else Community Forum; Well worth the 10 minutes! https://bayourenaissanceman.blogspot...e-dropout.html...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-03-2017, 01:31 PM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,818
|
Timeless wisdom from a "third grade dropout"
Well worth the 10 minutes!
https://bayourenaissanceman.blogspot...e-dropout.html
|Latest Blogs
|
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints Prepping for Another Post-Bye Week Battle against Detroit Last Blog: 10-04-2017 By: pinch
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|