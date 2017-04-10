Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Everything Else
Reload this Page Timeless wisdom from a "third grade dropout"

Timeless wisdom from a "third grade dropout"

this is a discussion within the Everything Else Community Forum; Well worth the 10 minutes! https://bayourenaissanceman.blogspot...e-dropout.html...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-03-2017, 01:31 PM   #1
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,818
Timeless wisdom from a "third grade dropout"
Well worth the 10 minutes!

https://bayourenaissanceman.blogspot...e-dropout.html
WhoDat!656 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Congrats To the ASTROS!!!!! | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:24 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts