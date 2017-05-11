Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Edwards, DXC announce 2,000 jobs in NOLA

this is a discussion within the Everything Else Community Forum; DXC Technology will create 2,000 new jobs during the next seven years in New Orleans, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the firm's*CEO announced at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Monday afternoon. The company, created through a spinoff of Hewlett Packard earlier this ...

Old 11-14-2017, 03:52 PM
Resident Swede
 
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,857
Edwards, DXC announce 2,000 jobs in NOLA
DXC Technology will create 2,000 new jobs during the next seven years in New Orleans, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the firm's*CEO announced at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Monday afternoon.

The company, created through a spinoff of Hewlett Packard earlier this year, will establish its Digital Transformation Center in New Orleans Central Business District at a site to be finalized soon. The governor touted the deal as creating the most permanent direct jobs at one site in the states history.

This is an historic economic development achievement for our state, Edwards said in a statement. DXC Technology could not have made a better selection than to choose New Orleans for (its)*Digital Transformation Center*and we embrace the challenge of preparing our best and brightest students for this remarkable opportunity.

Read the rest: BREAKING: Edwards, DXC announce 2,000 jobs in NOLA
W.T. Sherman is my favorite General. After all he did order Atlanta to be burned to the ground.
