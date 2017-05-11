|
this is a discussion within the Everything Else Community Forum; DXC Technology will create 2,000 new jobs during the next seven years in New Orleans, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the firm's*CEO announced at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Monday afternoon. The company, created through a spinoff of Hewlett Packard earlier this ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-14-2017, 03:52 PM
|#1
|
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,857
|
Edwards, DXC announce 2,000 jobs in NOLA
DXC Technology will create 2,000 new jobs during the next seven years in New Orleans, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the firm's*CEO announced at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Monday afternoon.
The company, created through a spinoff of Hewlett Packard earlier this year, will establish its Digital Transformation Center in New Orleans Central Business District at a site to be finalized soon. The governor touted the deal as creating the most permanent direct jobs at one site in the states history.
This is an historic economic development achievement for our state, Edwards said in a statement. DXC Technology could not have made a better selection than to choose New Orleans for (its)*Digital Transformation Center*and we embrace the challenge of preparing our best and brightest students for this remarkable opportunity.
Read the rest: BREAKING: Edwards, DXC announce 2,000 jobs in NOLA
|
W.T. Sherman is my favorite General. After all he did order Atlanta to be burned to the ground.
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|Tags
|dxc, edwards, jobs, new orleans, nola, superdome
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|