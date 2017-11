Crusader Resident Swede

Join Date: Sep 2005 Location: Märsta, Sweden Posts: 6,857

Edwards, DXC announce 2,000 jobs in NOLA



The company, created through a spinoff of Hewlett Packard earlier this year, will establish its Digital Transformation Center in New Orleans’ Central Business District at a site to be finalized soon. The governor touted the deal as creating the most permanent direct jobs at one site in the state’s history.



“This is an historic economic development achievement for our state,” Edwards said in a statement. “DXC Technology could not have made a better selection than to choose New Orleans for (its)*Digital Transformation Center*and we embrace the challenge of preparing our best and brightest students for this remarkable opportunity.



Read the rest: DXC Technology will create 2,000 new jobs during the next seven years in New Orleans, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the firm's*CEO announced at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Monday afternoon.The company, created through a spinoff of Hewlett Packard earlier this year, will establish its Digital Transformation Center in New Orleans’ Central Business District at a site to be finalized soon. The governor touted the deal as creating the most permanent direct jobs at one site in the state’s history.“This is an historic economic development achievement for our state,” Edwards said in a statement. “DXC Technology could not have made a better selection than to choose New Orleans for (its)*Digital Transformation Center*and we embrace the challenge of preparing our best and brightest students for this remarkable opportunity.Read the rest: BREAKING: Edwards, DXC announce 2,000 jobs in NOLA