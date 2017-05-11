Crusader Resident Swede

Edwards, DXC announce 2,000 jobs in NOLA



The company, created through a spinoff of Hewlett Packard earlier this year, will establish its Digital Transformation Center in New Orleans Central Business District at a site to be finalized soon. The governor touted the deal as creating the most permanent direct jobs at one site in the states history.



This is an historic economic development achievement for our state, Edwards said in a statement. DXC Technology could not have made a better selection than to choose New Orleans for (its)*Digital Transformation Center*and we embrace the challenge of preparing our best and brightest students for this remarkable opportunity.



