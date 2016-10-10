Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Everything Else > Full Disclosure
Reload this Page Chilean Navy Discover Unexplained UFO on Camera

Chilean Navy Discover Unexplained UFO on Camera

this is a discussion within the Full Disclosure Community Forum; The Wall just got 30,000 feet taller!!!! UFO? Chilean Navy releases video of mysterious flying object - YouTube UFO? Chilean Navy releases video of mysterious flying object - YouTube Chilean Navy admits it...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-10-2017, 11:25 AM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,392
Blog Entries: 45
Chilean Navy Discover Unexplained UFO on Camera
The Wall just got 30,000 feet taller!!!!


Chilean Navy admits it
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
ufo

« UCONN Huskies!!!! | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:30 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts