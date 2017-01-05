|
this is a discussion within the Full Disclosure Community Forum; Unacknowledged Official Release Trailer (2017) Dr. Steven Greer UFO Documentary JUST RELEASED MOVIE. Watched this the other night. I've been following Dr Greer since 1994 and his information is alway incredible. This new movie would never be able to be ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-30-2017, 11:34 AM
|#1
|
10,000+ Posts!!
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 11,051
Blog Entries: 5
|
2017 New Up To Date Best Ever UFO Documentary! Dr. Steven Greer - Unacknowledged
Unacknowledged Official Release Trailer (2017)
Dr. Steven Greer UFO Documentary
JUST RELEASED MOVIE.
Watched this the other night. I've been following Dr Greer since 1994 and his information is alway incredible. This new movie would never be able to be shown on TV. If you have Kodi, you can watch if for free, but if not, you might have to pay a few dollars. Incredible information.
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|