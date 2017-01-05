Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Everything Else > Full Disclosure
Reload this Page 2017 New Up To Date Best Ever UFO Documentary! Dr. Steven Greer - Unacknowledged

2017 New Up To Date Best Ever UFO Documentary! Dr. Steven Greer - Unacknowledged

this is a discussion within the Full Disclosure Community Forum; Unacknowledged Official Release Trailer (2017) Dr. Steven Greer UFO Documentary JUST RELEASED MOVIE. Watched this the other night. I've been following Dr Greer since 1994 and his information is alway incredible. This new movie would never be able to be ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-30-2017, 11:34 AM   #1
10,000+ Posts!!
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 11,051
Blog Entries: 5
2017 New Up To Date Best Ever UFO Documentary! Dr. Steven Greer - Unacknowledged
Unacknowledged Official Release Trailer (2017)
Dr. Steven Greer UFO Documentary

JUST RELEASED MOVIE.
Watched this the other night. I've been following Dr Greer since 1994 and his information is alway incredible. This new movie would never be able to be shown on TV. If you have Kodi, you can watch if for free, but if not, you might have to pay a few dollars. Incredible information.

foreverfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« My kind of woman! | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:59 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts