foreverfan 10,000+ Posts!!

Join Date: Mar 2006 Location: Metairie, LA Posts: 11,051 Blog Entries: 5

2017 New Up To Date Best Ever UFO Documentary! Dr. Steven Greer - Unacknowledged Unacknowledged Official Release Trailer (2017)

Dr. Steven Greer UFO Documentary



JUST RELEASED MOVIE.

Watched this the other night. I've been following Dr Greer since 1994 and his information is alway incredible. This new movie would never be able to be shown on TV. If you have Kodi, you can watch if for free, but if not, you might have to pay a few dollars. Incredible information.



Unacknowledged Official Release Trailer (2017) Dr. Steven Greer UFO Documentary - YouTube Unacknowledged Official Release Trailer (2017) Dr. Steven Greer UFO Documentary - YouTube Watched this the other night. I've been following Dr Greer since 1994 and his information is alway incredible. This new movie would never be able to be shown on TV. If you have Kodi, you can watch if for free, but if not, you might have to pay a few dollars. Incredible information.