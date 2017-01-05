Beastmode 1000 Posts +

Pre Draft 2017 Last year was my first time playing. Learned a lot of lessons but still won 5 games despite it so not too bad.



I can keep three players but not sure which ones:



1. Michael Thomas

2. Terrelle Pryor

3. Russell Wilson

4. Jamison Crowder

5. Cameron Meridith

6. Zach Ertz

7. Willie Snead



MT for sure. Pryor yes. Not sure on Wilson and Meridith. Leaning towards Meridith, thinking he will be the #1, came on late but keep going back and forth. Wilson was dealing with injuries so he probably recovers and gets back to 2015 level but most QB's are taken later. Might be able to get him in the 3rd.



I also have the first pick and need a RB. Most won't be available but I can snag Fournette for sure.