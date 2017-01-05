|
this is a discussion within the Fantasy Football Community Forum; Last year was my first time playing. Learned a lot of lessons but still won 5 games despite it so not too bad. I can keep three players but not sure which ones: 1. Michael Thomas 2. Terrelle Pryor 3. ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-01-2017, 09:44 AM
|#1
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,654
|
Pre Draft 2017
Last year was my first time playing. Learned a lot of lessons but still won 5 games despite it so not too bad.
I can keep three players but not sure which ones:
1. Michael Thomas
2. Terrelle Pryor
3. Russell Wilson
4. Jamison Crowder
5. Cameron Meridith
6. Zach Ertz
7. Willie Snead
MT for sure. Pryor yes. Not sure on Wilson and Meridith. Leaning towards Meridith, thinking he will be the #1, came on late but keep going back and forth. Wilson was dealing with injuries so he probably recovers and gets back to 2015 level but most QB's are taken later. Might be able to get him in the 3rd.
I also have the first pick and need a RB. Most won't be available but I can snag Fournette for sure.
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|