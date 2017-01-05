|
|
|
|08-07-2017, 12:03 AM
|#1
|
100th Post
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: Diamondhead, MS
Posts: 228
|
Fantasy Football Stuff on Sale
Who Dat! Some of you might know I run Cheat Sheet War Room, a website for creating your own fantasy football cheat sheets on a drag and drop interface. The site is showing its age, but I'm maintaining it for another year since it's still popular.
I wrote a bunch of buying guides this year and along the way found out about a few sales and discounts that you guys might be able to take advantage of.
Fantasy Football Draft Boards
-FantasyJocks.com is having a sale on two of their draft boards ("The Manager" and "The Executive". These are higher-end boards for which you get a bunch of extras, but it's a pretty good deal. One of their championship belts is also on sale, $25 off regular price.
Championship Belts
-UndisputedBelts.com is offering 20% off to returning customers, so if you've ever purchased from these guys you can get a good deal on nice trophies and rings that they also sell. Coupon Code is: HUTHUTHIKE
I reviewed a ton of trophies, belts, rings, draft boards, etc. So if you're looking for anything in particular let me know.
|
Create free, customized fantasy football cheat sheets.
http://www.cheatsheetwarroom.com
