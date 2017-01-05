|
this is a discussion within the Fantasy Football Community Forum; We have a few openings left for IDP (Independent Defensive Players) managers in one of my leagues. The other owners are all Falcons fans. It is the fourth year of the league and I have gone 1st, 2nd, 1st in ...
|08-26-2017, 12:25 PM
|#1
IDP Yahoo League
We have a few openings left for IDP (Independent Defensive Players) managers in one of my leagues. The other owners are all Falcons fans. It is the fourth year of the league and I have gone 1st, 2nd, 1st in the first three years. It is free, but serious.
PM me if you are interested and I'll pass it on to the commish over there.
