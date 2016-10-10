|
this is a discussion within the Music Community Forum; No disrespect meant to Richie Valens, Buddy Holly, or The Big Bopper, but damn... the musical talent lost this year is astounding... and we still have 6 days to go in this rotten year :\ Prince David Bowie Glenn Frey ...
|12-25-2016, 09:35 PM
|#1
Merces Letifer
The Year That Music Died
No disrespect meant to Richie Valens, Buddy Holly, or The Big Bopper, but damn... the musical talent lost this year is astounding... and we still have 6 days to go in this rotten year :\
Prince
David Bowie
Glenn Frey
Pete Fountain
Greg Lake
Keith Emerson
Maurice White
Sharon Jones
Leonard Cohen
Buckwheat Zydeco
Juan Gabriel
Merle Haggard
Sonny James
George Michael
They were not only singers/musicians, they were icons of the music industry.
