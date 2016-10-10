Tobias-Reiper Merces Letifer

The Year That Music Died No disrespect meant to Richie Valens, Buddy Holly, or The Big Bopper, but damn... the musical talent lost this year is astounding... and we still have 6 days to go in this rotten year :\



Prince

David Bowie

Glenn Frey

Pete Fountain

Greg Lake

Keith Emerson

Maurice White

Sharon Jones

Leonard Cohen

Buckwheat Zydeco

Juan Gabriel

Merle Haggard

Sonny James

George Michael



They were not only singers/musicians, they were icons of the music industry. K Major likes this.