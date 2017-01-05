Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Glen Campbell Dead at 81

this is a discussion within the Music Community Forum

08-08-2017, 04:29 PM
SaintsWillWin
 
Glen Campbell Dead at 81
R.I.P.

Glen Campbell, the indelible voice behind 21 Top 40 hits including "Rhinestone Cowboy," "Wichita Lineman" and "By the Time I Get to Phoenix," died Tuesday. He was 81. A rep for Universal Music Group, Campbell's record label, confirmed the singer's death to Rolling Stone. During a career that spanned six decades, Campbell sold over 45 million records. In 1968, one of his biggest years, he outsold the Beatles.

