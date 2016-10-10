Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; ROTFLMMFWAO The team also fired his brother, Rob Ryan, who was brought on as assistant head coach before the 2016 season. Bills fire Rex Ryan after two seasons...

ROTFLMMFWAO

The team also fired his brother, Rob Ryan, who was brought on as assistant head coach before the 2016 season.

ROTFLMMFWAO

The team also fired his brother, Rob Ryan, who was brought on as assistant head coach before the 2016 season.

Sean Payton strikes again, must have been up there installing his D and forcing Rob to run it. Yeah...yeah...yeah
