spkb25 5000 POSTS! +

Join Date: Aug 2004 Location: Baltimore, MD Posts: 9,201

Re: Bills fire Rex Ryan after two seasons Originally Posted by WhoDat!656



The team also fired his brother, Rob Ryan, who was brought on as assistant head coach before the 2016 season.



Bills fire Rex Ryan after two seasons ROTFLMMFWAOThe team also fired his brother, Rob Ryan, who was brought on as assistant head coach before the 2016 season. Sean Payton strikes again, must have been up there installing his D and forcing Rob to run it. Yeah...yeah...yeah