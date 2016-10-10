WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Join Date: Nov 2010 Location: Shreveport,Louisiana Posts: 12,360

Reggie Bush closes in on a dubious rushing*record



Bush has 12 carries for minus-three yards so far this season. Via Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune, no running back in NFL history has finished a season with more than 10 carries and negative rushing yardage.



Reggie Bush closes in on a dubious rushing record | ProFootballTalk Bills running back Reggie Bush is closing in on one of the worst rushing seasons in NFL history.Bush has 12 carries for minus-three yards so far this season. Via Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune, no running back in NFL history has finished a season with more than 10 carries and negative rushing yardage.