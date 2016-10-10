Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Reggie Bush closes in on a dubious rushing*record

Bills running back Reggie Bush is closing in on one of the worst rushing seasons in NFL history. Bush has 12 carries for minus-three yards so far this season. Via Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune, no running back in NFL history has finished a season with more than 10 carries and negative rushing yardage.

Reggie Bush closes in on a dubious rushing*record
Bills running back Reggie Bush is closing in on one of the worst rushing seasons in NFL history.

Bush has 12 carries for minus-three yards so far this season. Via Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune, no running back in NFL history has finished a season with more than 10 carries and negative rushing yardage.

Reggie Bush closes in on a dubious rushing record | ProFootballTalk
