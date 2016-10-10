|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; A strong three-man class of first-time eligibles, and all five men who just missed the cut last year headline the list of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced tonight. That group will be narrowed down to ...
|01-03-2017, 09:16 PM
|#1
Morten Andersen Is A Finalist For The Hall of Fame
A strong three-man class of first-time eligibles, and all five men who just missed the cut last year headline the list of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced tonight.
That group will be narrowed down to no more than five modern-era finalists, in voting conducted the day before the Super Bowl.
The first-timers are led by running back LaDainian Tomlinson, defensive end Jason Taylor, and safety Brian Dawkins, who entered an already solid group of candidates.
Three of last years 15 finalists also return to the room: Wide receiver Terrell Owens, kicker Morten Andersen and guard Alan Faneca.
Last years finalists who were reduced to the final 10 but just missed selection in 2016 all return to this years ballot: Coach Don Coryell, running back Terrell Davis, tackle Joe Jacoby, safety John Lynch, and quarterback Kurt Warner.
Hall of Fame announces list of 15 finalists for Class of 2017 | ProFootballTalk
