Morten Andersen Is A Finalist For The Hall of Fame







That group will be narrowed down to no more than five modern-era finalists, in voting conducted the day before the Super Bowl.



The first-timers are led by running back LaDainian Tomlinson, defensive end Jason Taylor, and safety Brian Dawkins, who entered an already solid group of candidates.



Three of last years 15 finalists also return to the room: Wide receiver Terrell Owens, kicker Morten Andersen and guard Alan Faneca.

Last years finalists who were reduced to the final 10 but just missed selection in 2016 all return to this years ballot: Coach Don Coryell, running back Terrell Davis, tackle Joe Jacoby, safety John Lynch, and quarterback Kurt Warner.



