|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has said hell wait until after the Super Bowl to share his thoughts about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Bradys dad isnt waiting. Tom Brady Sr. told KRON that Goodell is an unethical liar who went on ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-28-2017, 07:42 AM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,768
Blog Entries: 29
|
Tom Brady Sr.: Roger Goodell constantly lied, its beyond reprehensible
|Latest Blogs
|
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
2017 NFL Draft: Will Jabrill Peppers really drop to the Saints? Last Blog: 01-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
|01-28-2017, 11:30 AM
|#3
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: D.C.
Posts: 3,385
|
Re: Tom Brady Sr.: Roger Goodell constantly lied, its beyond reprehensible
Seems like Gaslighting is the new trend.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|