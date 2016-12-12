Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints > NFL
Reload this Page Tom Brady Sr.: Roger Goodell constantly lied, its beyond reprehensible

Tom Brady Sr.: Roger Goodell constantly lied, its beyond reprehensible

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has said hell wait until after the Super Bowl to share his thoughts about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Bradys dad isnt waiting. Tom Brady Sr. told KRON that Goodell is an unethical liar who went on ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-28-2017, 07:42 AM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,768
Blog Entries: 29
Tom Brady Sr.: Roger Goodell constantly lied, its beyond reprehensible


Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has said hell wait until after the Super Bowl to share his thoughts about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Bradys dad isnt waiting.

Tom Brady Sr. told KRON that Goodell is an unethical liar who went on a witch hunt against his son.

What the league did to him and what Roger Goodell constantly lied about is beyond reprehensible as far as Im concerned, Brady Sr. said of his son. He went on a witch hunt and went in way over his head and had to lie his way out in numerous ways and the reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs. He got suspended because the court said that he could, Roger Goodell could do anything that he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever. Thats what happened. The NFL admitted they had no evidence on him.
Tom Brady Sr on ProFootball
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 01-28-2017, 09:58 AM   #2
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,836
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Tom Brady Sr.: Roger Goodell constantly lied, its beyond reprehensible
Roger Goodell lie? No way .
K Major is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-28-2017, 11:30 AM   #3
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: D.C.
Posts: 3,385
Re: Tom Brady Sr.: Roger Goodell constantly lied, its beyond reprehensible
Seems like Gaslighting is the new trend.
RailBoss is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« NFL 2017 Team Cap Salary tracker | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:29 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts