Sources: 49ers to hire John Lynch as new GM on 6-year deal

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; The San Francisco 49ers are hiring Hall of Fame candidate and FOX analyst John Lynch to be their new general manager, league sources told ESPN. The two sides are still finalizing the contract, which sources say will be for an ...

Old 01-29-2017, 09:34 PM   #1
Sources: 49ers to hire John Lynch as new GM on 6-year deal
The San Francisco 49ers are hiring Hall of Fame candidate and FOX analyst John Lynch to be their new general manager, league sources told ESPN.

The two sides are still finalizing the contract, which sources say will be for an almost unprecedented six years.

San Francisco 49ers to name John Lynch general manager
Old 01-30-2017, 02:19 AM   #2
Re: Sources: 49ers to hire John Lynch as new GM on 6-year deal
Lotsa luck with that move.
Old 01-30-2017, 07:42 AM   #3
Re: Sources: 49ers to hire John Lynch as new GM on 6-year deal
49ers announce John Lynch as General Manager | ProFootballTalk

Beat me to it.... Best of luck to Lynch... however, does this ensure the Whiners as a cellar dweller?
Old 01-30-2017, 09:04 AM   #4
Re: Sources: 49ers to hire John Lynch as new GM on 6-year deal
John Lynch and Jed York...
Old 01-30-2017, 03:26 PM   #5
Re: Sources: 49ers to hire John Lynch as new GM on 6-year deal
6-year contract on a guy with no experience after shooting an airball on Chip Kelly. Just wow.
