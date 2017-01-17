|
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/super...153626188.html mainly because Atl is filled with transients and bandwagon fans. On the Sunday of week 2 in the playoffs I thought GB definitely had a good shot at beating Dallas, meaning Atl would host the NFCCG. So I figured
|
|
Cheap Super Bowl Tickets
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/super...153626188.html
mainly because Atl is filled with transients and bandwagon fans.
On the Sunday of week 2 in the playoffs I thought GB definitely had a good shot at beating Dallas, meaning Atl would host the NFCCG. So I figured I'd go on Ticketmaster and see if there was anything left. There were thousands available, so I made the no-risk purchase of 8 seats.
Sweated out the last 5 minutes of the GB-Dall game and then made about $1200 reselling the tix.
My point is not that I beat the system, made some money, and stuck it to 4 Falcons fans (although that part is awesome), but that those seats would never have available in any other city. Is it any wonder they aren't going to see the SB?
