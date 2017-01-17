Cheap Super Bowl Tickets

ScottF Site Donor

mainly because Atl is filled with transients and bandwagon fans.



On the Sunday of week 2 in the playoffs I thought GB definitely had a good shot at beating Dallas, meaning Atl would host the NFCCG. So I figured I'd go on Ticketmaster and see if there was anything left. There were thousands available, so I made the no-risk purchase of 8 seats.

Sweated out the last 5 minutes of the GB-Dall game and then made about $1200 reselling the tix.

