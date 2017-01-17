Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Junior Galette says hes re-signing on*Wednesday

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Junior Galette says he&#8217;s re-signing on Wednesday | ProFootballTalk...

Junior Galette says hes re-signing on*Wednesday
Junior Galette says he’s re-signing on Wednesday | ProFootballTalk
Re: Junior Galette says hes re-signing on*Wednesday
With Redskins
Re: Junior Galette says hes re-signing on*Wednesday
Originally Posted by Danno View Post
With Redskins
Yes
Re: Junior Galette says hes re-signing on*Wednesday
Whatever
will probably come to camp 40 pounds overweight
Utah_Saint likes this.
Re: Junior Galette says hes re-signing on*Wednesday
Originally Posted by ScottF View Post
Whatever
will probably come to camp 40 pounds overweight
...beat a woman, go on IR and bad mouth the team.
