By Jeff Duncan, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune on February 03, 2017 at 7:00 AM, updated February 03, 2017 at 7:06 AM

I think this is the year for Mort ! It seems

This could be the year Morten Andersen kicks down Hall of Fame entry door
By Jeff Duncan, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
on February 03, 2017 at 7:00 AM, updated February 03, 2017 at 7:06 AM
I think this is the year for Mort!


It seems absurd. The leading scorer in NFL history isn't in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The NFL is the only pro sports league where this is the case. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wayne Gretzky and Ricky Henderson were each first-ballot inductees in their sports' respective halls, the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball.

Yet, Andersen, the former New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons star, remains on the sideline, patiently waiting year after year for his ticket to be punched to Canton, Ohio.



Full story:This could be the year Morten Andersen kicks down Hall of Fame entry door | NOLA.com
"Excellence is never an accident. It is always the result of high intention, sincere effort, and intelligent execution; it represents the wise choice of many alternatives - choice, not chance, determines your destiny." - Aristotle
Re: This could be the year Morten Andersen kicks down Hall of Fame entry door
He better make it before Viniateri retires
Re: This could be the year Morten Andersen kicks down Hall of Fame entry door
He would get my vote. Mr. Automatic.
