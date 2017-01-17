K Major Site Donor

Join Date: Jan 2013 Location: Bedford, TX Posts: 5,883 Blog Entries: 1

This could be the year Morten Andersen kicks down Hall of Fame entry door

Email the author | Follow on Twitter

on February 03, 2017 at 7:00 AM, updated February 03, 2017 at 7:06 AM

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think this is the year for Mort!





It seems absurd. The leading scorer in NFL history isn't in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



The NFL is the only pro sports league where this is the case. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wayne Gretzky and Ricky Henderson were each first-ballot inductees in their sports' respective halls, the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball.



Yet, Andersen, the former New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons star, remains on the sideline, patiently waiting year after year for his ticket to be punched to Canton, Ohio.







Full story: By Jeff Duncan, NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneEmail the author | Follow on Twitteron February 03, 2017 at 7:00 AM, updated February 03, 2017 at 7:06 AM--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------It seems absurd. The leading scorer in NFL history isn't in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.The NFL is the only pro sports league where this is the case. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wayne Gretzky and Ricky Henderson were each first-ballot inductees in their sports' respective halls, the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball.Yet, Andersen, the former New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons star, remains on the sideline, patiently waiting year after year for his ticket to be punched to Canton, Ohio.Full story: This could be the year Morten Andersen kicks down Hall of Fame entry door | NOLA.com