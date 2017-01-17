|
02-04-2017, 07:40 PM

Kaepernick to opt out of contract with 49ers.

Given the controversy around his "protest", and the fact that he hasn't played very well, I don't like his chances of getting the big money deal.

https://www.yahoo.com/sports/news/re...175254703.html
|02-04-2017, 07:40 PM
Kaepernick to opt out of contract with 49ers.
Given the controversy around his "protest", and the fact that he hasn't played very well, I don't like his chances of getting the big money deal.
https://www.yahoo.com/sports/news/re...175254703.html
