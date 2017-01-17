Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints > NFL
Reload this Page Falcons hire Sarkisian as OC to replace Shanahan

Falcons hire Sarkisian as OC to replace Shanahan

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Maybe he'll run the ball with time running out and an 8 point lead Falcons hire Steve Sarkisian as offensive coordinator - NFL.com Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G900A using Tapatalk...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-07-2017, 09:05 PM   #1
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 1,686
Falcons hire Sarkisian as OC to replace Shanahan
Maybe he'll run the ball with time running out and an 8 point lead

Falcons hire Steve Sarkisian as offensive coordinator - NFL.com

Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G900A using Tapatalk
44Champs is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna

Old 02-07-2017, 09:06 PM   #2
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,410
Re: Falcons hire Sarkisian as OC to replace Shanahan
I'll bet he drinks to that, no wait.
Danno is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 02-07-2017, 09:21 PM   #3
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 4,879
Re: Falcons hire Sarkisian as OC to replace Shanahan
Sweet. Been looking for someone new in town that isn't afraid to throw a few back. I'll have the playbook with a week.
ScottF is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Another Goddell hater | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:33 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts