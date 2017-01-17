|
Maybe he'll run the ball with time running out and an 8 point lead Falcons hire Steve Sarkisian as offensive coordinator - NFL.com
|02-07-2017, 09:05 PM
Site Donor
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 1,686
Falcons hire Sarkisian as OC to replace Shanahan
Maybe he'll run the ball with time running out and an 8 point lead
Falcons hire Steve Sarkisian as offensive coordinator - NFL.com
Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G900A using Tapatalk
|02-07-2017, 09:06 PM
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,410
Re: Falcons hire Sarkisian as OC to replace Shanahan
I'll bet he drinks to that, no wait.
|02-07-2017, 09:21 PM
Site Donor
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 4,879
Re: Falcons hire Sarkisian as OC to replace Shanahan
Sweet. Been looking for someone new in town that isn't afraid to throw a few back. I'll have the playbook with a week.
