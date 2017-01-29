|
So if Pittsburgh tags Bell now, it will result in a one year $12.5m deal, but if AP gets cut, the tag drops to $8.5. Intriguing stuff. How Adrian Peterson factors into Le'Veon Bell's contract future - Pittsburgh Steelers Blog-
Peterson, Bell and the Cap
So if Pittsburgh tags Bell now, it will result in a one year $12.5m deal, but if AP gets cut, the tag drops to $8.5.
Intriguing stuff.
How Adrian Peterson factors into Le'Veon Bell's contract future - Pittsburgh Steelers Blog- ESPN
