Sanu Says Lady Gagas Halftime Show Impacted Falcons In Super Bowl Versus Patriots



With a few weeks to ponder how his team blew a 25-point second half lead, one member of the Falcons turned to Lady Gaga as a possible scapegoat.



Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu told the NFL Networks Good Morning Football on Friday that Lady Gagas 40-minute halftime performance definitely did impact the teams play in the second half.



Usually, halftime is only like 15 minutes, and when youre not on the field for like an hour, its just like going to work out, like a great workout, and you go sit on the couch for an hour and then try to start working out again, Sanu said on the NFL Network, via by CBS Sports.



Sanu said he doesnt know if you can simulate something like the lengthy halftime break.



FailClowns finding new excuses The Atlanta Falcons werent able to keep their Poker Face during the second half and overtime of Super Bowl LI against the Patriots.With a few weeks to ponder how his team blew a 25-point second half lead, one member of the Falcons turned to Lady Gaga as a possible scapegoat.Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu told the NFL Networks Good Morning Football on Friday that Lady Gagas 40-minute halftime performance definitely did impact the teams play in the second half.Usually, halftime is only like 15 minutes, and when youre not on the field for like an hour, its just like going to work out, like a great workout, and you go sit on the couch for an hour and then try to start working out again, Sanu said on the NFL Network, via by CBS Sports.Sanu said he doesnt know if you can simulate something like the lengthy halftime break.