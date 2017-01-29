Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Sanu Says Lady Gagas Halftime Show Impacted Falcons In Super Bowl Versus Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons werent able to keep their Poker Face during the second half and overtime of Super Bowl LI against the Patriots. With a few weeks to ponder how his team blew a 25-point second half lead, one member

Sanu Says Lady Gagas Halftime Show Impacted Falcons In Super Bowl Versus Patriots
The Atlanta Falcons werent able to keep their Poker Face during the second half and overtime of Super Bowl LI against the Patriots.

With a few weeks to ponder how his team blew a 25-point second half lead, one member of the Falcons turned to Lady Gaga as a possible scapegoat.

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu told the NFL Networks Good Morning Football on Friday that Lady Gagas 40-minute halftime performance definitely did impact the teams play in the second half.

Usually, halftime is only like 15 minutes, and when youre not on the field for like an hour, its just like going to work out, like a great workout, and you go sit on the couch for an hour and then try to start working out again, Sanu said on the NFL Network, via by CBS Sports.

Sanu said he doesnt know if you can simulate something like the lengthy halftime break.

FailClowns finding new excuses
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
Re: Sanu Says Lady Gagas Halftime Show Impacted Falcons In Super Bowl Versus Patriots
There is some truth to it. The Patriots were well aware of that pause where as Atlanta no clue. I don't think though blaming it Lady Gaga is a good idea for any misfortune in life unless you are Lady Gaga.
