Ryan Pace's Wiki Page update post draft

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Ryan Pace's Wiki Page was updated after the draft the other night. Ryan Pace's Wikipedia Page Has Been Updated - Sports Mockery &quot;Ryan Pace, the soon to be former general manager for the Chicago Bears...&quot; &quot;...Ryan Pace had a blood ...

04-30-2017, 02:21 PM
Ryan Pace's Wiki Page update post draft
Ryan Pace's Wiki Page was updated after the draft the other night.

Ryan Pace's Wikipedia Page Has Been Updated - Sports Mockery

"Ryan Pace, the soon to be former general manager for the Chicago Bears..."

"...Ryan Pace had a blood alcohol level of 3.4 on 4/27/17 when he traded 3 draft picks to move up one spot to draft an unproven quarterback."


Good stuff.
