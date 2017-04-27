|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Ryan Pace's Wiki Page was updated after the draft the other night. Ryan Pace's Wikipedia Page Has Been Updated - Sports Mockery "Ryan Pace, the soon to be former general manager for the Chicago Bears..." "...Ryan Pace had a blood ...
04-30-2017, 02:21 PM
Ryan Pace's Wiki Page update post draft
Ryan Pace's Wiki Page was updated after the draft the other night.
Ryan Pace's Wikipedia Page Has Been Updated - Sports Mockery
"Ryan Pace, the soon to be former general manager for the Chicago Bears..."
"...Ryan Pace had a blood alcohol level of 3.4 on 4/27/17 when he traded 3 draft picks to move up one spot to draft an unproven quarterback."
Good stuff.
|
