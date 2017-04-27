Utah_Saint Site Donor

Join Date: Jan 2012 Location: Salt Lake City, Utah Posts: 2,712

Ryan Pace's Wiki Page update post draft



Ryan Pace's Wikipedia Page Has Been Updated - Sports Mockery



"Ryan Pace, the soon to be former general manager for the Chicago Bears..."



"...Ryan Pace had a blood alcohol level of 3.4 on 4/27/17 when he traded 3 draft picks to move up one spot to draft an unproven quarterback."





Good stuff. Ryan Pace's Wiki Page was updated after the draft the other night.Good stuff.