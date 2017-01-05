Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Reggie Bush still wants to play

Reggie Bush had one of the worst seasons in NFL history last year, becoming the first running back ever to carry the ball more than 10 times and finish with negative rushing yardage. But he still thinks he has something

Reggie Bush still wants to play
Reggie Bush had one of the worst seasons in NFL history last year, becoming the first running back ever to carry the ball more than 10 times and finish with negative rushing yardage. But he still thinks he has something to offer.

Bush, the free agent running back, told NFL Media hes eager to sign with an NFL team and expects to be in the league in 2017.

Thats my plan, Bush said. Going into year 12, I still feel like I have a lot left to prove, a lot left to give this game before Im done. I dont want to put a number on how many years I have left. I think once you get past year 10, you just gotta take it one year at a time and go from there. Im still excited, still looking forward to playing football again this season, still staying in shape, still working out. I plan to be somewhere in September.

read more here
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
Re: Reggie Bush still wants to play
How things change as the years go by....

Well Reggie... teams still want you as much as you still want to this.

