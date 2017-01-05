|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; apparently OT is now 10 minutes instead of 15 NFL owners agree to shorten OT to 10 minutes...
|
|
|05-23-2017, 12:14 PM
More Ties on the way
apparently OT is now 10 minutes instead of 15
NFL owners agree to shorten OT to 10 minutes
