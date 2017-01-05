Rod Wood comfortable making Matthew Stafford highest-paid player



Given the going rate for quarterbacks, theres a chance that the deal will make Stafford the highest-paid player in the league and hell certainly be somewhere right near the top if thats not the case. Lions president Rod Wood was asked Tuesday if hes comfortable with that.



Im comfortable in getting a deal done with him, and well see where that ends up, Wood said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. Its going to be whatever it takes, I think, to make it happen from both sides and whether he becomes the highest-paid or not, itll be a short-lived designation because, as Bob said, and I think its true, if youre in the top whatever of quarterbacks, when your time comes up, your time comes up and then somebody elses time comes up, and they become the highest-[paid player]. Its a premium position, and you need to have a very, very good player at that position to be credible and be competitive, and I think we do have that, and were working on getting a deal done.



