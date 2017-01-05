|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said last weekend that hes confident that the Lions will be able to reach agreement on a contract extension with quarterback Matthew Stafford. Given the going rate for quarterbacks, theres a chance that the deal ...
06-21-2017
Rod Wood comfortable making Matthew Stafford highest-paid player
Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said last weekend that hes confident that the Lions will be able to reach agreement on a contract extension with quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Given the going rate for quarterbacks, theres a chance that the deal will make Stafford the highest-paid player in the league and hell certainly be somewhere right near the top if thats not the case. Lions president Rod Wood was asked Tuesday if hes comfortable with that.
Im comfortable in getting a deal done with him, and well see where that ends up, Wood said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. Its going to be whatever it takes, I think, to make it happen from both sides and whether he becomes the highest-paid or not, itll be a short-lived designation because, as Bob said, and I think its true, if youre in the top whatever of quarterbacks, when your time comes up, your time comes up and then somebody elses time comes up, and they become the highest-[paid player]. Its a premium position, and you need to have a very, very good player at that position to be credible and be competitive, and I think we do have that, and were working on getting a deal done.
read more
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
