There was another situation where he made some comment, I think it was about an officer getting murdered or something. Glad he isn't part of our team any longer Malcolm Jenkins: Teams not signing Kaepernick are "cowards" | ProFootballTalk
|08-03-2017, 04:37 PM
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,992
Just my Opin but Jenkins has turned into a real dirt bag
There was another situation where he made some comment, I think it was about an officer getting murdered or something. Glad he isn't part of our team any longer
Malcolm Jenkins: Teams not signing Kaepernick are “cowards” | ProFootballTalk
|08-03-2017, 04:44 PM
|#2
500th Post
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Scott
Posts: 670
Re: Just my Opin but Jenkins has turned into a real dirt bag
Yeah I don't really care for him anymore. Same goes for Khiry Robinson and, quite honestly, Lance Moore too. I appreciate what he did for the team, but I lost all respect for him as a man when he suggested that murdering cops was justifiable in any way.
Linear Mode
