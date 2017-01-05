Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Old 08-06-2017, 04:55 PM   #1
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,520
Falcons Jalen Collins busted for PEDs for second time, suspended 10*games
Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins is suspended for PEDs. Again.

Collins has been suspended for the first 10 games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFLs policy on performance enhancing substances, the Falcons announced today.

Last year, Collins was suspended for the first four games of the season for his first violation of the PED policy.

Falcons’ Jalen Collins busted for PEDs for second time, suspended 10 games – ProFootballTalk
