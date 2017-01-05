WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Falcons’ Jalen Collins busted for PEDs for second time, suspended 10 games – ProFootballTalk Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins is suspended for PEDs. Again.Collins has been suspended for the first 10 games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFLs policy on performance enhancing substances, the Falcons announced today.Last year, Collins was suspended for the first four games of the season for his first violation of the PED policy.