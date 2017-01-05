|
|08-08-2017, 09:28 PM
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,667
Blog Entries: 29
The Patriots Officially Own The Jets
While various other NFL teams have found themselves at the mercy of airlines that have either jacked up the prices or yanked service altogether, the Patriots have taken matters into their own hands by buying their own planes. With an S.
Via ESPN.com, the Patriots have purchased a pair of Boeing 767 wide-body jets, revising them to include first-class seating only and a distinctive paint job that features team colors and logos and five Lombardi trophies on the tail. (Hopefully theyve left room for more.) The Patriots become the first NFL teams to own their own aircraft for traveling to and from games.
Patriots buy their own planes ProFootballTalk
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
