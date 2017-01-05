|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; The NFL will hire up to 24 full-time game officials from among the current 124-person roster of officials, the NFL and NFL Referees Association (NFLRA) jointly announced Wednesday. The NFL and NFLRA agreed to experiment with full-time officials as part ...
|
|
08-09-2017, 06:23 PM
|
|
NFL announces plan to hire up to 24 full-time game officials
The NFL will hire up to 24 full-time game officials from among the current 124-person roster of officials, the NFL and NFL Referees Association (NFLRA) jointly announced Wednesday.
The NFL and NFLRA agreed to experiment with full-time officials as part of the last Collective Bargaining Agreement. The decision to hire up to 24 such officials for 2017 is a collaborative initiative intended to promote the common goal of enhancing all aspects of NFL officiating - scouting, training and mentoring, better understanding of current game trends, game preparation, and increased input on rules relating to player safety and game administration.
"We believe this is a great development for NFL officiating overall and ultimately the quality of our game," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent. "We share a common goal, which is to make our game as great as it can possibly be, and look forward to working together on this new effort."
read more on NOLA
|
|
|
|
|