Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints > NFL
Reload this Page NFL announces plan to hire up to 24 full-time game officials

NFL announces plan to hire up to 24 full-time game officials

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; The NFL will hire up to 24 full-time game officials from among the current 124-person roster of officials, the NFL and NFL Referees Association (NFLRA) jointly announced Wednesday. The NFL and NFLRA agreed to experiment with full-time officials as part ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-09-2017, 06:23 PM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,685
Blog Entries: 29
NFL announces plan to hire up to 24 full-time game officials
The NFL will hire up to 24 full-time game officials from among the current 124-person roster of officials, the NFL and NFL Referees Association (NFLRA) jointly announced Wednesday.

The NFL and NFLRA agreed to experiment with full-time officials as part of the last Collective Bargaining Agreement. The decision to hire up to 24 such officials for 2017 is a collaborative initiative intended to promote the common goal of enhancing all aspects of NFL officiating - scouting, training and mentoring, better understanding of current game trends, game preparation, and increased input on rules relating to player safety and game administration.

"We believe this is a great development for NFL officiating overall and ultimately the quality of our game," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent. "We share a common goal, which is to make our game as great as it can possibly be, and look forward to working together on this new effort."

read more on NOLA
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Jay Cutler signs with Miami Dolphins | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:41 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts